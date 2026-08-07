Chargers Battle for Starting Job Took a Turn and Two Surprising Leaders Have Emerged

The Los Angeles Chargers are nearly through their second week of training camp and will be off on Friday August 7 and return over the weekend for practices on Saturday and Sunday. The Chargers have one wide-open position battle on the roster for the starting left guard spot.

Los Angeles lost former first-round pick and starting left guard Zion Johnson to free agency this offseason. The Chargers entered the offseason with over $100 million in cap space and landed an offensive lineman in the second round. From the outside looking in, that seemed like a recipe to overhaul the interior offensive line who would need three new starters, including left guard.

General manager Joe Hortiz and the Chargers front office pounced on veteran center Tyler Biadasz before free agency even began after he was surprisingly released by the Washington Commanders. They also brought in former first-round pick Cole Strange in free agency to play right guard after he spent most of the 2025 season with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel in Miami.

The team opted for a competition-by-committee approach for the starting left guard spot. Through OTAs, it was believed that three players were in competition for the job. Those three were free agent Kayode Awosika, who got the most run with the first team in OTAs, returning free agent Trevor Penning and second-round rookie Jake Slaughter.

The Chargers' coaching staff threw a curveball into the battle for the starting job when two more players were added to the competition and left the Chargers rotating between five different linemen by the time of the second padded practice. Through the first two weeks of camp, two contenders have emerged from the pack to potentially win the job.

Kayode Awosika

Head coach Jim Harbaugh made it perfectly clear at his morning press conference before the first padded practice, Kayode Awosika has been the most consistent contender at the left guard spot and has the lead in the battle. Awosika is entering his sixth NFL season after going undrafted in the 2021 draft.

Awosika does have starting experience. His experience, knowledge and professional approach likely gave him the leg up in the roster battle before a surprising challenger emerged.

Branson Taylor

The Chargers drafted Branson Taylor in the 6th round of the 2025 draft out of Pitt. Taylor had played tackle in college and the Chargers experimented with him at guard and tackle in Greg Roman's system but ultimately he did not make the final 53-man roster and signed on to the practice squad.

Taylor spent the season on the practice squad and was elevated to face the Denver Broncos in Week 18 as most of the starters rested before the playoffs. Entering the 2026 offseason, Taylor was a long shot to make the roster given the level of competition the Chargers front office created in the offensive line room. However, he reportedly came to OTAs in drastically different shape and embraced the wide zone offense.

Taylor seemingly forced his way into the conversation at left guard and the Chargers have given him multiple days running with the first-team offense. The biggest development is that in the first fully padded practice, Taylor was the opening left guard, followed by Awosika.

Branson Taylor getting first-team LG reps in all three 11x11s so far. — Dan W. (@DanWSports) August 6, 2026

It appears, especially with the first team reps with full pads, the Chargers are giving him the opportunity to make a serious challenge for the job. Trevor Penning and Trey Pipkins can always be an option, but the Chargers usually aren't very secretive with how these competitions are playing out and right now, Awosika and Taylor are getting the most run.

Jim Harbaugh did put a tentative timeline on when they hope to name a starting guard and that timeline of practices in camp equates to sometime around the second preseason game. As the next two weeks progress, the competition should become clearer.