Chargers' Top Free-Agent Re-Signing Priority Is Criminally Overlooked Name

The reality for many players in the NFL is that making a 53-man roster isn't going to be glamorous. Most have to fight and claw their way for an opportunity. That's exactly what Los Angeles Chargers linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips had to do.

Entering the league in 2019 as an undrafted free agent, Phillips didn't play in his first game until 1 year later with the Buffalo Bills. Having stints with the New York Jets, Baltimore Ravens, Houston Texans and now Chargers, Phillips has missed just 1 game over the last 5 seasons. He carved out a solid career for himself by being a special teams ace.

Phillips, who spent 2025 with the Chargers, is coming off of a career year with 24 special teams tackles. He also had his best statistical season on defense, recording 37 tackles, one sack and a fumble recovery. The Chargers have some big free agent names to retain on defense in Odafe Oweh and Khalil Mack, but Phillips shouldn't be forgotten.

It's difficult to find superb special teams talent and the Chargers have one of the best. There's good news, however, as Phillips should return.

Del'Shawn Phillips is Chargers' most underrated free agent

When discussing what he heard at the NFL combine, Daniel Popper of The Athletic mentioned Phillips as someone the Chargers should be 'eager' to extend.

"One underrated internal free agent for the Chargers is linebacker Del’Shawn Phillips, their best special teams coverage player in 2025," Popper wrote. "Phillips finished second in the NFL in special teams tackles last season with 24, according to TruMedia. That was the highest single-season mark for any Chargers player in TruMedia’s database, which goes back to 2000. Philips was a difference-maker, and the Chargers should be eager to extend him."

So, what would it take to extend Phillips? It won't take much, as Spotrac has his value set at $1.7 million per year, with a projected contract worth $3,315,510 over 2 years. If that's all it takes to retain one of the league's best special teams players, the Chargers should've agreed to this yesterday.

With free agency set to begin next week, Phillips should be brought back.