4 Chargers slated for free agency front office could extend early

The Los Angeles Chargers are set to travel to Denver to take on the Broncos in the final week of the regular season. The team will be resting multiple starters against the Broncos in preparation of a wildcard matchup against potential East Coast opponents.

The Chargers, historically, as a franchise, have typically avoided mid-season extensions for players on their roster. The league in general however, appears to be more inclined to offer extensions during the season lately.

The most recent contract extension tendered around the NFL came from the Baltimore Ravens when they extended defensive tackle John Jenkins. Given the Chargers front office and their connections to the Ravens, could a change in the winds be coming?

The Chargers only have 32 players signed through the 2026 season. Adding a few pending free agents who have earned contract extensions may be considered.

Chargers who have earned contract extensions

Linebacker Denzel Perryman

The Chargers defense has been stout over the past two seasons and veteran linebacker Denzel Perryman has played a big role. Perryman may not be an every-down linebacker, but his impact on the run defense is undeniable.

Perryman brings an enforcer's attitude to the middle of the defense and the line of scrimmage. As the NFL in general appears to be slowly reincorporating old school heavy personnel packages to combat light boxes and two high shell defenses, middle of the field enforcers have a role on defense.

While 33-year-old linebackers are usually starting to slow down, Perryman, in his role, has thrived. He is on a one-year deal for 2025, and an extension would be warranted.

Offensive lineman Zion Johnson

The Chargers' first-round pick from the 2022 draft was out of Boston College. Johnson has had a solid but unspectacular career through the first few seasons in the NFL. This season, Johnson has taken a solid step forward to be a solid and consistent NFL interior lineman.

The Chargers have leaned on Johnson this season with all of the attrition and injuries to the offensive line, Johnson has been a constant and reliable force.

Johnson will be one of the most coveted free-agent guards if he is able to hit free agency. He is one of the only established starter hitting free agency under the age of 28. Whether the Chargers decide to move Johnson to Center or keep him at guard, Johnson has earned an extension with Los Angeles.

Quarterback Trey Lance

Justin Herbert has had a revolving door around him in the quarterback room the past few years. The Chargers had to trade for Taylor Heinicke with the Atlanta Falcons after the preseason with quarterbacks Easton Stick, Max Duggan and Luis Perez did not produce a viable backup in Greg Roman's new offense.

Trey Lance was a surprise signing in the off-season but quickly won the coaching staff and fans over with his pre-season performances compared to the veteran Heinicke. Lance ultimately won the battle and became Justin Herbert's backup.

Lance has performed well when called upon and will get the start against the Denver Broncos is week 18 as Herbert will be rested for the playoffs. Lance will turn 26 years old next summer and still has plenty of time to rebuild his career. Another year in Roman's offense and a pre-season with no battle for snaps will help Lance while being a solid teammate behind Justin Herbert.

Defensive tackle Teair Tart

The Chargers run defense has been solid and Teiar Tart has been a massive piece of the equation. Tart re-signed with the Chargers this offseason on a one-year deal, and he has proven his value and earned an extension.

The Chargers defense is a different unit without Tart on the field.

Teair Tart run defense on/off splits for Chargers:



ON

229 carries

4.1 YPC

-.15 EPA/car. (-34.1 total)

38% SR allowed

.9 YBC/car.

10.5% expl. rush%

24% stuff%



OFF

156 car.

4.7 YPC

-.03 EPA/c (-3.9 total)

47.4% SR allowed

2.1 YBC/c

15.4% expl. rush%

17.9% stuff%@NextGenStats — Nate Tice (@Nate_Tice) December 30, 2025

Honorable mentions

Edge rusher Odafe Oweh

The Chargers traded for Odafe Oweh earlier this season in a move that has worked out for all the parties involved. Oweh is playing on his 5th year option as a former first-round selection. His value and negotiation may be tricky and likely not a deal to get done during the season

Edge rusher Khalil Mack

Veteran edge rusher Khalil Mack should absolutely be back, full stop. That is a decision he has earned the right to make in the off-season.

