Chargers’ Keenan Allen makes shocking admission about status, contract

The Los Angeles Chargers will rest Justin Herbert and an unknown number of starters during the Week 18 season finale against the Denver Broncos.

But one Chargers veteran has big plans for the game.

After all, said star has roughly $1.5 million reasons to go out there in Denver on the road and attempt to work well with backup quarterback Trey Lance.

The Chargers have eyes on the playoffs, but Keenan Allen has some plans for the Broncos.

Keenan Allen’s status vs. Broncos in Week 18

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

One would think a 33-year-old Allen with 74 catches, 741 yards and four touchdowns to his name this year would be more than happy to sit out the season finale before attempting to make an impact in the playoffs.

One would be wrong.

Allen has the following monetary goals for the game thanks to incentives in his contract:

6 receptions: $750k

2 touchdowns: $250k

9 receiving yards: $250k

134 receiving yards: $250k

4 TDs: $250:

ESPN’s Kris Rhim captured this funny exchange with Allen and Lance in the Chargers locker room on this topic:

“we talking bout a million dollars.”

Looks over to Trey Lance

“Hey Trey we get this six we going out to eat bro”

Lance: “I need a new car.”

Allen: “s*** I might need to sit this one out”

Again, it’s unknown just who Jim Harbaugh and the Chargers might sit in Denver. But Allen sounds like a guy who wants no part of that discussion.

Maybe Harbaugh will let Allen run until he gets the six catches. Short, quick-hitting routes, of course. Otherwise, fellow wide receivers like Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston aren't likely to see the field with Lance.

Keenan Allen contract with Chargers

After a brief stint with the Chicago Bears, Allen rejoined the Chargers this past offseason on a one-year deal worth roughly $3 million.

A small deal for Allen, with the Chargers taking a cautious route after getting burned by the unexpected retirement of Mike Williams. Tack on other reasons like Allen’s age.

Allen has rekindled his longstanding link with Justin Herbert, though, putting him in range for key incentives. One would think he’d get a similar deal next offseason if he wants to come back for 2026.

