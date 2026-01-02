Should Chargers consider trade for disgruntled Raiders star Maxx Crosby?

The Los Angeles Chargers have a long-standing rivalry with the Raiders. And, given their animated back-and-forth in the Bolts' recent win over Las Vegas, the thought of bringing in Maxx Crosby to play on the same team with quarterback Justin Herbert seems dicey.

But Crosby is one of the most effective defensive players in the NFL, and he he may be on the trading block this offseason. The 2-14 Raiders currently have the No. 1 pick in April's NFL Draft. In hopes of keeping it, they recently shut down Crosby and start tight end Brock Bowers.

Crosby signed a three-year, $106 million contract extension last March, but is none too happy about the direction of the franchise.

"I don't give a (bleep) about the pick to be honest," he said this week. "I don't play for that. That's not my job. My job is to be the best defensive end in the world and that's what I'm focused on every day, and being a great leader and being an influence -- being that guy on a consistent basis for my team. That's [the NFL Draft] their job, the front office, the coaches, they do that. But that's got nothing to do with me."

Over the last five seasons, Crosby is eighth in sacks, third in pressures and second in tackles for loss. At 28 and in his prime, he would give head coach Jim Harbaugh's defense bookend veteran defensive ends along with Khalil Mack to go along with blossoming pass-rusher Tuli Tuipulotu.

CBS Sports, for one, thinks a Crosby trade to the Chargers makes sense.

"The Chargers are headed to the playoffs for the second time in two years under Jim Harbaugh, an impressive accomplishment considering the injuries they've sustained and the cap issues they've overcome," CBS writes. "The money finally starts freeing up this offseason, and Crosby would be a tremendous fit here. The Chargers still have Khalil Mack playing effectively, and trade acquisition Odafe Oweh has been a pleasant surprise. But Crosby is on another level and would provide not only a game-wreaking pass rush presence but much-needed heft against the run."

