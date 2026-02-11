Los Angeles Chargers 2026 NFL Draft Primer: Picks, Needs, Top Prospects and More

The Los Angeles Chargers are hard at work preparing the draft and free agency. This time of year, the coaches are catching up on college prospects and preparing their input to go along with all the information scouts have gathered about the prospects during their collegiate careers.

The Chargers 2026 NFL Draft Primer

Dates: April 23–25, 2026

Thursday: First Round

Friday: Rounds 2-3

Saturday: Rounds 4-7

Where: Pittsburgh, PA

Important Note: In an effort to speed up the televised product, the time between first round picks has been reduced from ten minutes to eight

Chargers Picks

22 (1st), 55 (2nd), 86 (3rd), 123 (4th), 202 (6th)

The Chargers traded their fifth-round selection to the Baltimore Ravens alongside Alohi Gilman for edge rusher Odafe Oweh mid-season. They also traded their seventh-round selection prior to the 2024 season to the Tennessee Titans for defensive back Elijah Molden.

Chargers team needs

Quarterback

Yes, the Chargers have Justin Herbert, but Trey Lance is a free agent and they could look to the draft for a backup of the future.

Tight end

The emergence of Oronde Gadsden II was a pleasant surprise for a fifth-round rookie in 2025. New offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel has historically utilized multiple tight end sets, a rookie to pair with Gadsden would make sense.

Offensive tackle

The Chargers are set to get their pair of offensive tackles back from injury but have also seen life without them. Trey Pipkins is a free agent as are every other tackle from the 2025 roster not named Slater or Alt. A young developmental swing tackle may be in the cards.

Offensive Guard

The Chargers interior offensive line was not effective in 2025. There are plenty of guards in this draft class to draft and capable of starting early in their careers. Zion Johnson is a free agent and Mekhi Becton is a cut candidate. The Chargers have to invest in the interior.

Center

One of the best center classes in recent memory. The Chargers will have ample opportunities to find a starting caliber player.

Edge rusher and defensive line

The Seahawks won the Super Bowl off of the strength of their defensive front. The Chargers run the same defense and this class is loaded with talented prospects at both spots. This group may be the most likely group to see a first-round selection for the Chargers.

Linebackers

The Chargers have a linebacker room with few clear-cut long-term answers. This is the deepest linebacker class in recent memory. The Chargers will have opportunities to add talent to the room in every round.

Defensive backs

The Chargers could add to either cornerback or safety room for depth. This draft class has plenty of talented prospects to add for developmental roles.

Top prospects

Quarterback Fernando Mendoza, Indiana

Edge/linebacker hybrid Arvell Reese, Ohio State

Linebacker Sonny Styles, Ohio State

Safety Caleb Downs, Ohio State

Offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa, Miami

Running back Jeremiyah Love, Notre Dame

Wide receiver Jordyn Tyson, Arizona State

Wide receiver Makai Lemon, USC

Wide receiver Carnell Tate, Ohio State

Edge rusher David Bailey, Texas Tech

Edge rusher Rueben Bain, Miami

Edge rusher TJ Parker, Clemson

Cornerback Jermod McCoy, Tennessee

Defensive tackle Peter Woods, Clemson

Extra Notes

This class features the last of the covid era prospects. There are several prospects who will be 25 years old on draft night. There are two prominent edge rushers who are older than Chargers edge rusher Tuli Tuipulotu.

College NIL money deals have changed the nature of the draft. This draft class has the fewest number of underclassmen in years. As a result, certain position groups like the running backs have much less depth than is typically seen.

There are many tricky name pronunciations in this class and in the first round. For many Polynesian languages and specifically Samoan, the letter G is pronounced with a NG sound. For example, Miami offensive tackle Francis Mauigoa is pronounced Maui-noa.

Overall

This is not a top heavy class. Plenty of quality prospects will be available at the end of the first rounds through day three. Finding the best fit is something the Chargers front office has nailed the past two drafts with the selections of Tarheeb Still, Cam Hart, Kimani Vidal, Oronde Gadsen II and RJ Mickens all in the 5th or 6th rounds.

