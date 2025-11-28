Chargers fans have Greg Roman complaints...but at least they aren't rival Raiders
Los Angeles Chargers fans have had their complaints about offensive coordinator Greg Roman, no doubt.
But if nothing else, at least Chargers fans can take solace in the fact they’re not the Las Vegas Raiders and the embattled Chip Kelly.
Those 2-9 Raiders, the team the Chargers play this week, just fired Kelly, Pete Carroll’s offensive coordinator.
After the great run for Kelly at Ohio State and the additions of Geno Smith and rookie running back Ashton Jeanty, the Raiders’ offense ranks 30th so far.
Even worse, Kelly was apparently calling wrong plays in to Smith and the Raiders offense on the field, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero: "There were times I was told where Chip Kelly was repeatedly botching the play calls. … So Geno Smith was going to the line of scrimmage and saying, 'This doesn't look right.' And they're having to run a play."
Hearsay and rumors, and yet…yikes.
Make no mistake, Roman has been far from perfect for the Chargers. There are games where the offense seems to want to do its usual thing as if Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt were still on the field. Like, the pre-bye blowout loss to Jacksonville.
But Roman is also the architect of Justin Herbert looking like an MVP at times, properly weaving Keenan Allen into the mix and generally going pass-happy when opponents expect old-school Harbaugh running. His ground game even got blown up with Najee Harris and Omarion Hampton going down with injuries.
And to Roman’s credit, the choppy waters are, at least in part, due to the endless offensive line issues. He was criticized in Baltimore often, too, but Harbaugh went and got his guy for a reason. If nothing else, Roman surely hasn’t done anything close to what’s alleged here about Kelly, nor is he in any type of mid-season danger.
And overall? Things were shaky before Jim Harbaugh, but nothing like the Raiders:
