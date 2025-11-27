The Los Angeles Chargers returned from their Week 12 bye this Monday. Los Angeles will host the Las Vegas Raiders on Thanksgiving weekend

The Chargers have been hit with terrible injury luck this season, especially on their offensive line. The bye week was much needed for the players to catch their wind and recover from a grueling travel schedule while enduring a long stretch before their bye.

The first injury report of the week was released on Wednesday. Running back Omarion Hampton is back to practice from injured reserve but was expected to be on the injury report due to his ankle until he is fully cleared. The same designation was to be expected with defensive tackle Ottito Ogbonnia returning to practice from injured reserve for an elbow injury.

The Chargers injury report was broadly a relief given the injuries the team has dealt with all season. There was a bit of surprise on the injury report. Rookie wide receiver Tre Harris was listed as a limited participant at practice due to a jaw injury.

Harris' jaw injury came as a surprise and immediately led fans to hilarious speculation on social media. That includes a well-timed clever call back to when Raiders quarterback Geno Smith was punched by a teammate over a $600 debt in 2015.

Alright man who does Tre Harris owe $600 to? https://t.co/tAktQVnUBL pic.twitter.com/dVOXd82Mc9 — JV ⚡️ (@bolt_jv) November 27, 2025

Bozeman was practicing his flop and caught him with an elbow? — Jerry Johnson (@boltupandresist) November 27, 2025

Tre' Harris hurt his jaw yelling at Greg Roman all BYE week for not getting him the football more https://t.co/MItU346wzV — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) November 26, 2025

The explanation for Harris' injury designation has not been made public. Hopefully, with Thanksgiving on deck, Harris' availability for enjoying a hearty dinner is not threatened and he is good to go on Sunday against the Chargers' division rival Raiders.

