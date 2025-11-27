It might be time to consider picking up Oronde Gadsden in fantasy football

The Los Angeles Chargers came into the season with a revamped set of weapons on offense. One position that flew under the radar was at tight end, where the Bolts added veteran Tyler Conklin and drafted Oronde Gadsden II out of Syracuse.

Conklin was seen as a potential gem signing, as he produced at least 50 catches in each of the last four seasons. That idea quickly came crashing down, as Conklin clearly didn't look the part and was a negative every time he was on the field. That opened the door for Gadsden to take over. He took advantage of the opportunity big time.

Gadsden currently has 37 catches for 507 yards and two touchdowns. He's second to Tyler Warren in rookie tight end receiving yards. This could mean something for fantasy football managers looking to make a late-season addition.

Oronde Gadsden II should be 'must-add' in fantasy leagues

While his last few games haven't been as impactful, Justin Herbert won't stop targeting Gadsden because of that. Especially in PPR leagues, Gadsden could be a huge steal. A potential league-winning type of move, adding Gadsden now would be wise.

The Chargers remaining opponents are as follows: Raiders, Eagles, Chiefs, Cowboys, Texans, Broncos. Six games left for Gadsden to add onto his already impressive rookie resume, he'll almost certainly produce more down the stretch.

With the fantasy playoffs coming up, adding Gadsden could be the difference between winning and losing in a league this year.

