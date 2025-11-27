Chargers players, coaches on hot seat for remainder of season

While the upcoming season-ending stretch for the Los Angeles Chargers is very much about a playoff push, it’s also a time for evaluation.

The Chargers, like all NFL teams, will keep one eye on the future in the winter months as they start to sketch out future needs to address via routes like free agency and the draft. Don’t forget possible coaching changes, too.

As the Chargers get ready to exit the bye and hunt for the playoffs, here’s a look at a few names potentially on the hot seat during this cold time of year.

Mekhi Becton

Becton has been a disaster, ranking 79th out of 81 graded guards at PFF this year. He’s dealt with a slew of different injuries, too, yet he’s been a disaster nonetheless. This was a very real risk with signing Becton in free agency, which is why the Chargers carved an out into his big contract after this season. If Becton can cobble together some consistency to end this year, perhaps the Chargers let him get that 2026 chunk of the contract. But he’s under a microscope the rest of the way.

Greg Roman

A caveat: Would Jim Harbaugh really move on from offensive coordinator Greg Roman? Maybe not. But Roman’s game plans have been all over the place, from outright excellent to downright baffling. When Roman is in his bag, Justin Herbert has looked like an MVP. But there are games, like the disaster against Jacksonville, where he appears to call a plan as if Joe Alt and Rashawn Slater were still out there, leading to disaster.

Should be on hot seat: Bradley Bozeman

How about a bonus? Harbaugh and the Chargers slapped a captain’s C on Bradley Bozeman and didn’t debate his starting status much all offseason. Bozeman has struggled again, ranking dead last out of 38 centers at PFF this year. Tack on an embarrassing viral flop, too. Even Zion Johnson has dramatically improved next to Bozeman this year. The veteran is surely on the hot seat the rest of the way, right? Right?

