Omarion Hampton gives shocking injury update and clarification

The Los Angeles Chargers emerged from their Week 12 bye week on Monday and are gearing up to host the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday after Thanksgiving. The Chargers have dealt with a long list of injuries while dealing with a brutal travel schedule leading up to their bye.

Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh announced on Tuesday during his media availability that the team was opening rookie running back Omarion Hampton's 21-day practice window to return from injured reserve. Hampton who went on injured reserve following an ankle injury suffered against the Washington Commanders in Week 5.

Hampton's injury timeline has been a mystery. He initially tried to return to the game against the Commanders before being shut down on the sidelines. Following the game it was announced he suffered an ankle injury and would be placed on injured reserve.

The shock came when Jim Harbaugh was asked about Hampton returning from injured reserve when he was eligible after Week 9. He announced that Hampton's window to return from injured reserve was expected to be a post-bye week situation.

What was Omarion Hampton's injury?

Omarion Hampton's extended timeline on injured reserve was cause for concern for fans wondering if Hampton's injury was much more severe than was publicly known. Hampton revealed during his media availability on Wednesday that he was dealing with a fracture in his ankle. His longer-than-expected stint on injured reserve is clarified with the revealed diagnosis.

The Chargers and fans are hopeful to see Hampton return to action this Sunday against the Raiders. The team doctors will give the ultimate green light if he is ready to go this Sunday.

Second-year running back Kimani Vidal has played admirably in Hampton's absence. Hampton brings a different level of physicality to the table and the Chargers will need all of the help they can muster in this last stretch of the season if they hope to make the playoffs.

