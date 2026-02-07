Chargers Could Hire Surprising Former Head Coach for Mike McDaniel, Justin Herbert

The Los Angeles Chargers continue to shake up the coaching staff after Jim Harbaugh needed to replace both coordinators this hiring cycle.

After bringing on Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator, the Chargers lost a notable name when Marcus Brady decided to follow Jesse Minter (former defensive coordinator) to the Baltimore Ravens.

Now, Harbaugh and McDaniel continue to browse the market for offensive staff that fit what they want to do while they attempt to evolve around Justin Herbert.

And a surprise name has suddenly emerged in most unexpected fashion.

Chargers to hire Adam Gase for Mike McDaniel, Justin Herbert?

Adam Gase is a name NFL fans haven’t heard in a prominent spot in a little while now.

Yet here we are. According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Gase has emerged as a candidate to join the Chargers’ staff under McDaniel.

For Gase, it could be the passing game coordinator role.

Gase, 47, is the former head coach of the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets with the 32-48 record. But he hasn’t had a prominent coaching role since that last job in 2020. But attempting to rebuild two struggling AFC East franchises is quite a bit different than joining a contender with Herbert already established as a franchise cornerstone.

A former offensive assistant and positional coach before rising to the coordinator ranks in 2013, Gase is still well regarded as an offensive innovator in league circles. Hence, him popping up at times at Denver Broncos practices and getting praise from the likes of Sean Payton.

If the Chargers do move forward with Gase, it’s at the request of McDaniel and likely just one of a series of moves as the coaching staff shuffles around the new coordinator.

Such a move would make for two rather unexpected high-profile moves for Harbaugh as he continues to collect former head coaches for key roles.

