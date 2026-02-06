Mike McDaniel's Arrival Could Mean New Faces on Bolts' Offensive Front

Recently, Kevin Patra of NFL.com put together lists for both the AFC and NFC in terms of a roster move each team in each conference should make this offseason. It was pretty much of a no-brainer when it came to Jim Harbaugh’s Los Angeles Chargers. Patra pointed right to the middle of the Bolts’ offensive front.

“Losing two Pro Bowl tackles before Thanksgiving hurt L.A. dearly,” explained Patra, “but the interior of the offensive line was just as rough. ﻿﻿Bradley Bozeman﻿﻿ was arguably the worst center in football, but hey, at least he played 16 games. Free-agent addition ﻿﻿Mekhi Becton﻿﻿ dealt with several injuries and didn’t live up to expectations. Left guard ﻿﻿Zion Johnson﻿﻿ also struggled and, along with utility lineman ﻿﻿Jamaree Salyer﻿﻿, is set to be a free agent.”

May 27, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Mekhi Becton (73) during organized team activities at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

RELATED: LA Chargers Urged to Call Green Bay Packers for Trade Candidates

“Under new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel,” added Patra, “the entire Chargers interior needs to be revamped to help protect ﻿﻿Justin Herbert﻿﻿ and open holes in the rushing attack.”

Via Spotrac, the Chargers are slated to have 20 unrestricted free agents hit the open market next month. Five are offensive lineman—including the aforementioned Johnson and Salyer, as well as tackle Trey Pipkins III, guard Trevor Penning, and backup center Andre James. And that doesn’t include Becton, who the Bolts could part ways with after a disappointing ’25.

RELATED: Chargers Breakout Free Agent Projected to Get $77M Contract

Herbert took a beating this season behind the league’s 30th-ranked offensive front (via Pro Football Focus). While he ran 83 times for 498 yards—both career highs—he was also sacked a personal-high 54 times in 16 regular-season games and committed. The beating continued in the 16-3 wild card loss at New England as Herbert lost a fumble and was sacked six times by the Super Bowl-bound Patriots.

A healthy Slater and Alt obviously makes a huge difference up front. But it also doesn’t cover up the issues at center and guard. It will be interesting to see how general manager Joe Hortiz and Harbaugh attack this situation.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Should Chargers go After Star NFL Trade Candidates Like Alvin Kamara?

Justin Herbert, Girlfriend Madison Beer Stun at First Public Offseason Appearance

Tyreek Hill, Chargers NFL Trade Idea Just Won’t go Away

Chargers' Former Coach Greg Roman Announced as Finalist for New Job