Khalil Mack Has Surprisingly Cheap Contract Projection
When the Los Angeles Chargers make decisions on their own free agents soon, they'll need to determine if aging veterans will be part of the plan moving forward. Keenan Allen is one of them, as the 34-year-old receiver proved he could still be productive in 2025 with 777 yards and 4 touchdowns.
The other veteran is Khalil Mack, the future Hall of Famer who has spent four seasons with the Chargers thus far. Mack played in just 12 games this past season, totaling 5.5 sacks and 23 pressures. He's now headed to free agency once again, looking to sign a third contract with the Chargers.
Despite his long-storied career, Mack has yet to win a playoff game. He's 0-3 with the Chargers. For someone who's been adamant about winning a Super Bowl, Mack may not have many opportunities left to do so. If he decides to remain with the Chargers, it'll likely be on another one-year deal.
PFF ranked Mack as the No.34 best free agent heading into the offseason, with a surprisingly cheap contract projection.
Chargers could retain Khalil Mack for cheap this offseason
"A healthy Mack is good for around 50 quarterback pressures and eight sacks per season at this point in his 12-year career — and that's plenty of production for an edge-needy team. His 240 pressures over the past four seasons are the 11th most among all edge defenders. However, Mack is reportedly contemplating retirement."
PFF's contract projection for Mack is a fully-guaranteed one year, $14,000,000 deal. A step below his deal from last season, which was worth $18 million.
If the Chargers and Mack agree on another contract, expect it to be cheap.
Updated Chargers free agents list
- QB Trey Lance
- RB Najee Harris
- RB Hassan Haskins
- WR Keenan Allen
- TE Tyler Conklin
- LS Josh Harris
- C Andre James
- G Zion Johnson
- G/T Jamaree Salyer
- G/T Trevor Penning
- G/T Trey Pipkins III
- T Bobby Hart
- DT Da'Shawn Hand
- DT Otito Ogbonnia
- OLB/EDGE Khalil Mack
- OLB/EDGE Odafe Oweh
- LB Del'Shawn Phillips
- LB Denzel Perryman
- CB Deane Leonard
- CB Benjamin St-Juste
- S Tony Jefferson
