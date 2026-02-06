Chargers, Jim Harbaugh Lose Key Coach to Ravens After All

It seemed like the Los Angeles Chargers had the all-clear and former defensive coordinator Jesse Minter wasn’t going to swipe a key member of the coaching staff from Jim Harbaugh on his way to the Baltimore Ravens.

So much for that.

Minter and the Ravens hired Anthony Weaver to be the defensive coordinator in Baltimore, letting the Chargers retain Steve Clinkscale. They then filled out the majority of their vacancies that seemed to threaten Harbaugh and the Chargers.

But the notion got shut down in a big way at the end of the week with a late Ravens hire.

Chargers lose coach to Ravens, Jesse Minter

According to CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, Minter and the Ravens will hire Chargers offensive pass game coordinator Marcus Brady to their staff.

Brady, 46, joined the Chargers alongside Harbaugh in 2024 and had a key role around Justin Herbert. He’s also coached names like Jalen Hurts and Philip Rivers in the past.

In fact, Brady was one of the key in-house candidates the Chargers interviewed recently after firing Greg Roman. Understandably, Harbaugh and the front office settled on former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel in the role.

The #Ravens are expected to hire #Chargers offensive pass game coordinator Marcus Brady, sources tell @CBSSports.



Has worked for the Chargers the last two years. Before that, was an offensive coordinator with the Colts and a senior offensive assistant with the Eagles. pic.twitter.com/4PK9i0XMBI — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 6, 2026

No word, at least yet, on whether Brady would have been a part of McDaniel’s staff necessarily, but now the new coordinator will get a chance to bring in his own guy. He’s stressed since Day 1 that Herbert hasn’t reached his ceiling yet, so part of that process could be seeking out and bringing on fresh new voices for the staff.

Brady, for what it’s worth, was on a list of major names when the Chargers interviewed coordinators, of which these were a few:

Marcus Brady

Shane Day

Mike McDaniel

Brian Callahan

Brian Daboll

Arthur Smith

Thomas Brown

Drew Terrell

It’s hard to say if the Chargers are in danger of losing any other coaches to Minter and the Ravens the rest of the way here.

But considering the Brady move sort of came out of left field, it’s probably best to keep one’s head on a swivel for more coaching staff swipes, just in case.

