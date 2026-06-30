Chargers History: The Exact Number of Sacks Khalil Mack Needs to Pass Merriman, Seau

The Los Angeles Chargers are on their final offseason break before returning for training camp which officially begins July 28th. When the Chargers return for camp, they will begin their long trek towards a successful postseason.

For veteran Khalil Mack, he will be searching for his first taste of postseason success after re-signing with Los Angeles. Mack will also be chasing Chargers franchise history as he kicks off the 2026 season for his fifth season with the Chargers, the longest stop of his decorated career.

Khalil Mack has notched 113 career sacks in his career that started with the Oakland Raiders, moved to the Chicago Bears and now with the Chargers. He currently is tied for 29th All-time in NFL history on the official stats, which tracks data from 1982 to present.

As a member of the Chargers, Mack currently sits 11th in franchise history with 36.5 sacks. This season, Mack has several franchise legends and stars within reach to pass on the franchise leaderboard.

Chasing Chargers history

Sep 4, 2009; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego Chargers linebacker Shawne Merriman (56) during the game against the San Francisco 49ers at Qualcomm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Khalil Mack is on the verge of entering the top ten of the Chargers franchise sack leaders. At 36.5 sacks, Mack is only one and half sacks away from catching Chris Mims and Burt Grossman. Once Mack passes Mims and Grossman, the next player on the Chargers franchise sack leader list is fan favorite Shawne Merriman.

Merriman is currently eighth on the list with 43.5 sacks. Unless he comes out of retirement, as he has joked about many times on social media, 43.5 is the number for Mack to pass to eclipse one of the Chargers most feared rushers in franchise history.

For Mack to catch and pass Merriman, he will need to improve upon his totals for the past two season. In 2025 he notched five and a half sacks after missing several games with a dislocated elbow. He only notched six in 2024, a year after a career-best 17 in 2023. He will need to get to seven to tie Merriman.

Reaching for Chargers royalty

1996; San Diego, CA, USA; Chargers linebacker Junior Seau. Mandatory Credit: Imagn Images | RVR Photos-Imagn Images

The Chargers all-time sack leader list would not be complete without the late great Junior Seau. Seau is currently holding the sixth spot on the franchise leader board with 47 sacks. Seau is just ahead of long-time Chargers defensive lineman and fellow member of the 1994 Super Bowl team Raylee Johnson who sits seventh on the list with 46 sacks.

Khalil Mack would need to turn up the heat and pass-rush production in 2026 in order to catch and pass Seau but it is not out of the realm of possibilities. We have yet to see exactly how new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary will deploy Mack. Mack will need 11 sacks on the season to pass Seau and take possession of the 6th spot on the franchise leader board.

It seems hard to believe that Khalil Mack has been a member of the Chargers now going on five years. His impact goes far beyond the stat column for the Chargers defense. In the relatively short time Mack has been with the franchise, he has already earned a place amongst the franchise legends. This season he has a chance to catch a few in the sack category.