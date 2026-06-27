Chargers' Summer Schedule: Training Camp Dates and Location, and Preseason Games

During the short-lived Jim Harbaugh Era, the Los Angeles Chargers are two-for-two when it comes to making the playoffs. It’s the first time the franchise has reached the postseason in consecutive years since its four-year reign as AFC West champions from 2006-09.

Unfortunately, both of those trips to the wild card round by Harbaugh’s squad ended in ugly losses. The team was outscored by the Texans in 2024, 32-12, and fell to the Super Bowl-bound Patriots, 16-3. Those setbacks were by a combined 48-15 count.

Now keep in mind that the Chargers’ postseason woes extend even further back. The team’s last playoff win was a victory at Baltimore in 2018. Since then, the club has dropped four straight postseason games, and all four in either lopsided or stunning fashion.

Well, it’s a new year and there are quite a few new faces to go along with the old faces on Harbaugh’s roster thanks to general manager Joe Hortiz. For now, there’s a little downtime. So what’s ahead for the Chargers in the coming months before they kick off the regular season on September 13 at SoFi Stadium against the Arizona Cardinals?

Chargers’ Training Camp Dates and Location

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For the third consecutive year, training camp will take place at “The Bolt” in El Segundo. The club’s current facility opened in 2024. Chargers’ rookies, including first-round pick Akheem Mesidor, will report on July 23. Hortiz selected a total of eight players in April, including four offensive linemen, and there are also 18 undrafted free agents.

Meanwhile, the team’s veterans will report five days later on July 28.

2026 Chargers’ Preseason Schedule

A reminder that there were no NFL preseason games in 2020 due to COVID-19. It’s also worth remembering that with the advent of the 17-game regular season in 2021, every team saw its preseason slate reduced from four to three games that summer.

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Of course, that wasn’t the case for the Chargers in 2025. They played in four summertime contests (2-2), including the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game. They knocked off the Lions at Canton, then bested the Saints at SoFi Stadium before falling to the Rams and 49ers on the road.

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This season, the Chargers will open the preseason on the road on August 13 against a Texans team that humbled them, 32-12, in the 2024 playoffs at Houston, and also knocked them off on a Saturday afternoon this past season, 20-16, at SoFi Stadium in Week 17.

Then it’s back-to-back home tilts against the San Francisco 49ers on August 20 and the Los Angeles Rams exactly one week later. It is interesting to note that all three of those club finished 12-5 in 2025 and along with the Chargers, reached the playoffs.