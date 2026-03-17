Los Angeles Chargers Host Controversial Free Agent on Visit

With the Los Angeles Chargers having a glaring hole across their offensive line, it has been a major point of contention throughout the fan base on who they can bring that can solve this issue. Many popular names have been repeated, such as Wyatt Teller, Joel Bitonio and even James Daniels.

All of the above options are older options who have great play in their history. Teller and Bitonio make great sense for the Bolts, but their hesitancy to sign either one of those options are telling. However, the Bolts found it to be an intriguing move to bring in Spencer Burford, a guard formely of the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chargers Host a Visit With Guard Spencer Burford

Spencer Burford was drafted out of UTSA in the fourth round in 2022. Even with his day three draft selection, the former Roadrunner has been able to carve out a role in the 49ers' offense, playing subpar football.

Supbar football could be good enough for the Chargers considering Mike McDaniel's lack of need for elite offensive guards in his system and General Manager Joe Hortiz lack of willingness to spend big on free agents. So, what is the good and the bad with Burford being brought in? Should he be signed?

Spencer Burford and the Chargers - The Good

Spencer Burford | David Gonzales-Imagn Images

The positives for Burford are that he is only 25 years old at the time of writing and has played over 2,400 snaps, doing so mainly at left and right guard. Burford has even played snaps at offensive tackle in a pinch.

Burford is a good athlete with a 6.7 RAS score (when evaluated at offensive tackle), automatically being a great scheme fit with McDaniel and his want of athletic offensive linemen. Burford and McDaniel do not have familiarity with one another, with McDaniel leaving to become the Head Coach of the Miami Dolphins in 2022. However, the scheme Burford was drafted in is a very similar scheme to the one the Chargers' offensive coordinator will run in 2026.

The last of the "good" for Burford is that he will likely not command a big contract, being a fringe starter/high-end backup for the Bolts. He is hopefully a depth signing that can help translate the scheme to his fellow offensive linemen.

Been intrigued by Spencer Burford as a starter because once a game he throws somebody outta the club. He blocks Trent Williams' defender on this play for him. pic.twitter.com/VOeoR0z0nK — Kyle Posey (@KP_Show) January 12, 2026

Spencer Burford and the Chargers - The Bad

Now, where Chargers fans have been mainly honing in on is the negatives of signing Burford. He is a compensatory eligible free agent; thus, his pricing could cause the Chargers to lose their projected compensatory 2027 third-round selection garnered from losing Odafe Oweh in free agency.

Burford is also quite the controversial name in 49ers fandom, with many believing his performance in their 2023 season Super Bowl was a major cog in their loss to Kansas City. Beyond a performance many years ago, his 2025 season has been subpar at best.

Burford's regular season graded out to a 58.9 overall PFF grade, with a 62.6 run block grade and 48.5 pass block grade. This is on 255 snaps. He also gave up two sacks, two hits, 17 hurries and 21 pressures. These are not great pass protection numbers, comparable to Mekhi Becton's 2025 season with the Chargers.

So with a full picture, should the Bolts sign Burford?

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