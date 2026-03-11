Chargers Must Pivot After Best Remaining Offensive Lineman Signs Elsewhere

The Los Angeles Chargers early free agency cycles have been disappointing since the hiring of General Manager Joe Hortiz due to his relative disdain for spending big on free agents and not taking chances on exciting, more expensive free agents.

The same is going for the 2026 offseason, with the Bolts finding themselves down a road where no fans are happy with. While there are some winners and losers in this process, it seems that the Bolts are taking things so slow that it may bite them.

The biggest nail in the coffin thus far has been the team allowing recently released Packers offensive lineman Elgton Jenkins, go to the Cleveland Browns for a very reasonable price. A two-year, $24-million deal for a guy who can play all five spots on the offensive line who also will not go against the compensatory pick formula made too much sense.

The Bolts reportedly were not even interested in Jenkins, having fans lose all hope they had left for Hortiz and his free agency philosophy. That said, who are some obvious pivot options for the Bolts?

Offensive Line Free Agents Still Available for the Los Angeles Chargers

Washington Commanders - Guard, Chris Paul

Chris Paul | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The Chargers' philosophy seems to be finding lower-market individuals and paying them as such. They take a leap of faith in development hoping that they will then earn a raise elsewhere. Chris Paul from the Commanders seems like an obvious fit in this philosophy.

Paul's immense pass-blocking ability looked to be on display during his limited snaps with Washington. While run blocking could stand to be improved, a cheap, intriguing possible starter at the offensive line is all you can ask for at this stage of free agency.

I suppose the attention turns to Washington's Chris Paul, who played left guard next to Tyler Biadasz last year.



That's a very Joe Hortiz kinda move. pic.twitter.com/JebPFGMNq0 — Tyler Schoon (@tylerjschoon) March 10, 2026

Cleveland Browns - Guard, Wyatt Teller

The first of two Cleveland Browns interior offensive linemen, Wyatt Teller is a former All-Pro guard who has shown immense ability during his time in Cleveland. While 2025 was a down season and he is likely not to be much better in 2026 due to his age 32, he still is a much better option than the bottom of the barrel roster guys the Chargers currently have projected to start.

Browns Pro-Bowl guard Wyatt Teller, who is scheduled to be a free agent this off-season, announced on IG that he will not return to Cleveland and he now will sign elsewhere. pic.twitter.com/9rK3Y1Byly — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2026

Cleveland Browns - Guard, Joel Bitonio

The second of the Browns duo on the interior is the even more aging veteran, Joel Bitonio, a perennial All-Pro/Pro Bowl caliber guard is available for likely a cheap contract. Bitonio will be 35 in 2026, but has not shown that age is too much of a factor in his play. He is expected to earn around 13 million dollars for a one-year deal to help patch up an offensive line in need.

Today is the new contract void date for Browns LG Joel Bitonio, who has been mulling retirement. If he decides to return for a 13th NFL season, Browns GM Andrew Berry has said he would “absolutely” welcome Bitonio back to Cleveland.



The contracts for Teven Jenkins and Ethan… — Daniel Oyefusi (@DanielOyefusi) March 10, 2026

Detroit Lions - IOL, Graham Glasgow

With the list continue to dwindle in quality players, Graham Glasgow could be an intriguing option for the Bolts as a released veteran who will not count against the compensatory pick formula. Glasgow has started many games in his career, playing three interior offensive line spots.

Glasgow could be strong veteran depth who can compete with the Bolts signing of Cole Strange. At 34 going into 2026, it would be intriguing to see if the Chargers are interested in having a veteran backup.

The #Lions have released veteran C/G Graham Glasgow, who started 45 games over the last three years.



Detroit will clear $5.5M in salary cap space. pic.twitter.com/VQtLdio62S — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) March 2, 2026

