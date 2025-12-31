Cowboys send former Pro-Bowler to waiver wire, Chargers may be interested

The Los Angeles Chargers are heading into a Week 18 matchup with starters resting against the Denver Broncos. The Chargers will be on the road to face a division winner in the wildcard round and need all the rest they can get for key players.

Quarterback Justin Herbert is the big and most obvious player out of the starters who needs the rest to give his surgically repaired hand a chance to avoid damage and heal. There are several other Chargers that need the rest as well, including several defensive backs.

The Chargers defensive back room is facing adversity with injuries to cornerback Benjamin St Juste and safety RJ Mickens. Additionally, cornerback Donte Jackson has been trying to fight through a groin injury, and safety Elijah Molden has been battling injuries all year.

The Chargers have already been looking to add depth to the defensive back room and signed veteran safety Marcus Maye last week. If either Donte Jackson or Benjamin St Juste's injuries linger, the Chargers may look for outside help build depth for the playoffs.

RELATED: Former NFL Pro Bowler joins droves ranting at Chargers in defense of Justin Herbert

Trevon Diggs and why he would fit

Jerry Jones and the Dallas Cowboys have decided to part ways with former two-time Pro-Bowl cornerback Trevon Diggs. Diggs tore his ACL shortly after signing his five-year extension with Dallas that was worth up to $97 million. He returned to play 11 games in 2024 but missed the last 6 games with another knee injury that required surgery in the off-season.

Diggs may be claimed on the waiver wire, but his remaining contract, although it has no guarantees after this season, may still be something franchises will avoid and hope to sign him once he clears waivers. If Diggs wants to continue playing this season, it would be with a playoff team.

The Chargers have a need at cornerback with some of the injuries the back end has sustained. Diggs, who has played over 87 percent of his snaps as an outside corner, will need a new team and a fresh start going forward to rebuild his value.

RELATED: Chargers player shoots down conspiracy theories, blames himself for big mistakes

The Chargers, with defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, have built a reputation as a destination for free agents to rehabilitate their careers in the Chargers defense. Clear examples can be found in the contracts former Chargers Poona Ford and Kristian Fulton signed this past off-season after one year with the Chargers.

The Chargers and the defensive back room have brought in new players and gotten them up to speed quickly before. Last season, veteran safety Marcus Maye was claimed off the waiver wire and played snaps for the Chargers the same week and even got an interception off of Kirk Cousins.

If off-field issues are not a concern for Diggs, it would not be the first reclamation project for the Chargers defense. Defensive tackle Teair Tart had rough stints with other franchises before landing with the Chargers and playing exceptionally well.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers' Trey Lance gets shot at Broncos with Justin Herbert out

Lack of consistency in controversial Chargers penalty sparks outrage across the NFL

Chargers have 2 clear goals for Justin Herbert in Week 18 vs. Broncos