Proposed Chargers, Jets Justin Herbert Trade Gets Some Interesting Cost Numbers

The winless Los Angeles Chargers, now first in the NFL draft order with no end to the suffering in sight, feel like a team with everything on the table when it comes to selling and just starting the rebuild at the NFL trade deadline.

Everything but trading Justin Herbert, of course.

Trading Khalil Mack makes sense. Offloading Quentin Johnston before rebuilding the entire wideout depth chart around Ladd McConkey does, too. One could even believe the Chargers trading Tuli Tuipulotu if contract extension talks have really gone off the rails too.

But trading Herbert is an obvious no-go.

Right?

Maybe some actual numbers behind a Herbert trade could give the conversation better context, at least.

Justin Herbert trade cost, contract and possible compensation

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

First, a disclaimer: The Chargers would nuke the rest of the organization first before moving off Herbert, barring his demand to get dealt. That would mean Mike McDaniel, Jim Harbaugh and even general manager Joe Hortiz would be shown the door first.

Still, there are teams out there with the draft capital to make a trade interesting. Tops on the list right now are the New York Jets and their trio of first-round picks.

Mike Ginnitti of Spotrac recently wrote about this Chargers-Jets scenario.

“The Jets are spiraling after a devastating loss to Miami, and are currently poised to make three Top 15 selections in next year’s draft,” Ginnitti wrote. "If they don’t feel as though their next QB1 exists in this upcoming class, a phone call to the (win-less) Chargers certainly makes some sense, albeit overly aggressive.”

Here’s where it gets really interesting. The Jets would be committing to the following cashflow on Herbert’s contract:

2026: $14.6M

2027: $36M

2028: $52M

2029: $50.5M

The Chargers, meanwhile, would be committing to these dead-cap hits:

2026: $31.6M

2027: $50.4M ( $7.8M saved)

Beyond starting over at quarterback, the Chargers would be paying a hefty chunk of cash. Herbert also has a no-trade clause that could nix this Jets deal or any other.

It’s interesting to see the numbers as a reference point, if nothing else. Were the Chargers wanting to go this route eventually (or Herbert forced it for whatever reason), a team with multiple first-rounders and the cap necessary to make it happen, like these Jets, would be a must.

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