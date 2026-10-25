Could Chargers Lure Cowboys, Jerry Jones Into a Khalil Mack Trade?

For the Los Angeles Chargers, one name that could make sense in a potential trade conversation is Khalil Mack. While the idea of moving a veteran pass rusher within the season would come with plenty of complications, the Dallas Cowboys could be an intriguing trade partner if Jerry Jones is willing to listen.

The Cowboys have lost a major piece of their defensive identity with Micah Parsons no longer in the picture, losing him over a season ago. And nobody has quite stepped it up yet.

Mack may not be the long-term answer, but he could give them a proven veteran who knows how to disrupt opposing quarterbacks.

For the winless Chargers, the question is whether the return would be worth sacrificing one of their most experienced defenders.

Why Dallas could consider the move

Jerry Jones has never been a general manager who shies away from making headlines, and a potential deal for Mack would certainly attract attention. Even at this stage of his career, Mack brings qualities that extend beyond his sack totals. His ability to set the edge, recognize blocking schemes and force quarterbacks away from their preferred throwing lanes can make a difference throughout an entire game. He also has experience playing in high-pressure situations, something that could benefit a Cowboys defense trying to establish its identity without an elite player similar to Parsons.

There is also the appeal of acquiring a player who would not need an extensive adjustment period to understand his responsibilities. Mack has spent years competing against some of the league’s best offensive tackles and quarterbacks. For a team trying to improve during the season, that experience matters.

Of course, they would have to determine whether the potential upgrade justifies the compensation required to acquire him. The Cowboys could pursue younger edge rushers or look for a more affordable option, but those alternatives do not necessarily provide the same immediate impact. The Chargers would also have to be willing to negotiate. Mack remains a valuable part of their defensive rotation, and the Bolts cannot afford to weaken its own pass rush simply because another team has a more obvious need.

Would the Chargers actually do it?

Joe Hortiz | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From the Chargers perspective, trading Mack would be a difficult decision, particularly if the team believes it can compete deep into January. A defense built around generating pressure needs reliable players who can win their matchups. Mack’s presence gives another weapon when the team needs a crucial stop.

However, the situation changes if the Bolts believe they can receive meaningful draft compensation or address another roster weakness through a deal. Every potential trade comes down to opportunity cost. Keeping Mack preserves a proven contributor, while moving him could create resources to strengthen the roster elsewhere.

Still, they should not move him simply to make a deal happen. A midseason trade needs to improve the team’s outlook, not just create an interesting headline.

Whether Jerry Jones would be willing to pay the price is another question entirely. The Chargers have little reason to give away a player who can still contribute to their defensive ambitions. A Mack trade is far from guaranteed, but the football logic is there. If they want an experienced pass rusher and Joe Hortiz receives an offer they cannot ignore, this is a conversation that could become more interesting as the deadline approaches.

Khalil Mack on trade rumors: "I'm focused on this team and what I'm doing right now. ... I feel like the outside noise is the outside noise."



When asked, why not ring chase? Mack said "we're still ring chasing here," before adding he has "total faith" in the team and… — Anthony Gharib (@GharibSports) October 15, 2026