'A Match Made in Heaven’: Mina Kimes on Why Chargers' Ladd McConkey Will Rise Back Up

The NFL world is excited for the arrival of the Los Angeles Chargers new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. The pairing of McDaniel with the talents of Justin Herbert and the Chargers weapons is a tantalizing prospect. Third-year wide receiver Ladd McConkey has a chance for a career year in an offense seemingly tailor-made for his strengths.

McConkey is looking to rebound after a relatively disappointing sophomore follow-up to a stellar rookie season. The arrival of McDaniel is playing a massive role amongst the media driving the belief that McConkey will bounce back in 2026. Count senior ESPN writer and NFL analyst Mina Kimes in the camp believing McConkey.

Mina Kimes and Adam Schefter on NFL Live

Looking back to July 10th on an appearance on NFL Live with ESPN Senior NFL insider Adam Schefter, Mina Kimes chimed in on the Chargers offense with the addition of Mike McDaniel as offensive coordinator. "It to me, is a match made in heaven." Kimes said. "I love what it's going to do for the pass catchers. I think Justin Herbert will thrive."

It is no secret that the Chargers offense struggled last year and it's a testament to Justin Herbert's toughness and the elite defense that the Chargers made the playoffs. Ladd McConkey thrived during his rookie season being Herbert's number one target but previous offensive coordinator Greg Roman failed to seamlessly integrate McConkey alongside the return of franchise legend Keenan Allen.

Mina Kimes and Hayden Winks Podcast

Mina Kimes, on her own podcast, recently previewed the entire AFC West alongside Yahoo Sports writer and NFL analyst Hayden Winks. Kimes and Winks had some very interesting data points and arguments to why 2025 was a down year for McConkey and why the arrow is pointing up for 2026.

Ladd McConkey was Justin Herbert’s primary target on first read throws as a rookie…but last year was supplanted by Keenan Allen.



On the pod, @HaydenWinks and I discussed why we think he bounces back this season. pic.twitter.com/ul2PGL8a0R — Mina Kimes (@minakimes) July 23, 2026

One of the biggest reasons noted in the segment was the dip in first-read targets from Justin Herbert, specifically on third downs. The return of Keenan Allen in 2025 with a narrow role at this point of his career, paired with the long-term trust he had established with Herbert led to the return of "third and Keenan".

The prominent role Allen had on third down was largely McConkey's in 2024 and accounts for the drop in first-read targets. Mike McDaniel's offense focuses heavily on play action and the quick passing game which is perfect for McConkey and his ability to get open quickly. Unless, Allen rejoins the team, the path for McConkey to regain the lost target share is clear.

One of the other major data points in the segment came from Hayden Winks discussing McConkey's the catchable ball rate dropping from 78 percent to 67 percent on the season, making McConkey's job essentially 11 percent harder. This is technically a Justin Herbert stat but it is more of an indication of where the offense was at in 2025.

McConkey's first-read target share dropped and so did his catchable ball rate. Kimes diplomatically explains how those two are directly related based on the Chargers offensive line. Injuries devastated the Chargers offensive line in 2025 and often when Herbert looked beyond his first read, he ended up running for his life, which would explain the decrease in catchable passes.

The main reason for excitement and optimism around Ladd McConkey and his anticipated return to form is that the Chargers new offense should directly address the issues that played a limiting factor for him in 2025. The offensive line has been rebuilt and will be in a much more friendly offense that can mask deficiencies allowing Herbert more time on top of McConkey receiving a larger share of first-read targets.

Mike McDaniel's focus on the quick game is designed to increase separation from the ball's arrival to receivers and the closing defenders leading to greater yards after the catch opportunities. Yards after the catch is another stat that dipped for McConkey in 2025 compared to his rookie season but is also closely tied together to the lack of first read targets.

Mina Kimes is one of the many growing voices around the NFL who is excited to see Ladd McConkey rise again and now in an offense well suited for his skillset. Training camp is days always from opening for the Chargers and getting eyes on McConkey in the new offense is a top priority for the media and fans.