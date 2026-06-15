Ladd McConkey is Chargers' YAC King and Has Chance to Go Nuclear with Mike McDaniel

The Los Angeles Chargers are days away from wrapping up OTAs with mandatory mini-camp scheduled June 16th through the 18th. Los Angeles is going through dramatic changes on the offensive side of the ball with new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel.

The Chargers have not been secretive about the transition their run game is going through, they are running wide zone and everybody knows it. The bigger changes for the Chargers and their current stars comes in the form of the passing game. Justin Herbert is working on new footwork, the receivers are being coached to look for the ball immediately out of a break or face getting smacked in the face by a Justin Herbert missile.

Mike McDaniel focuses on getting playmakers in space with the ball and increased opportunities for yards after the catch. Quentin Johnston is the most likely benefactor of this style of offense as he excelled at it while in college and has shown flashes of his capabilities in the NFL. Previous coordinators have not focused on YAC opportunities as much.

YAC opportunities increase the chances for explosive plays. Justin Herbert has a cannon of a right arm with one of the strongest arms in the NFL. Opposing defenses are forced to respect that he can drop a pass into anywhere on the field. As they respect his arm strength, defenses play more shell zone coverages to prevent explosive plays downfield. The Chargers faced the second-highest rate of zone coverage in the entire NFL in 2025 finishing at over 81 percent.

Mike McDaniel wants to build the offense to find more explosive plays, more explosive plays means a more efficient offense and more success per offensive possession. So far, it OTAs, Quintin Johnston and Tre Harris have been getting significant buzz, but what about Ladd McConkey, the Chargers' YAC king for the past two years?

Where is Ladd McConkey?

May 11, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Ladd McConkey has been working off the side for most practices during OTAs. There is no injury report for this time of the season so there is not confirmation of what McConkey is recovering from. His presence on the field should indicate that it is nothing to worry about long term. However, in his absence in team drills, his star may have faded to the back figuratively.

Mike McDaniel has called plays for some of the best offenses in the NFL over the past five years. Deebo Samuel set a career high in YAC and total yards in 2021 as a member of the San Francisco 49ers with McDaniel calling plays. The exact same stat holds true for Tyreek Hill as a member of the Miami Dolphins in 2023 where he put up career-best YAC and total yards stats.

The Chargers best YAC receiver the past two seasons and since he stepped into the NFL is Ladd McConkey. McConkey is lightning quick and ran a sub 4.4 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL scouting combine. On top of his raw athleticism, McCoMcConkey is lightning quick and ran a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.nkey is also a phenomenal route runner who was tied for 12th in the NFL in ESPN's open scores for the 2025 season. McConkey was tied with Los Angeles Rams receiver Devante Adams and ahead of DolphiMcConkey is lightning quick and ran a sub-4.4 40-yard dash at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.ns receiver Jaylen Waddle.

McConkey and McDaniel are going to be a perfect pairing and be a dangerous combination. McDaniel said in an OTA appearance with the media that the expectation is for every receiver in the room to have a career year. For McConkey, a career year could push him to challenge as a top five wide receiver in terms of production.

Ladd McConkey had a down year statistically in 2025. He has led the Chargers in YAC the past two seasons and with Mike McDaniel focusing on YAC opportunities, McConkey may not just bounce back from a down year, he may kick down the door of the NFL to announce his return in 2026.