5 Important Storylines Entering Chargers Training Camp: Embrace the Change

The Los Angeles Chargers will return from their final offseason break for training camp which officially opens on July 28th. Los Angeles has been through a whirlwind offseason with two new coordinators on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. The most dramatic change will come from the offense and new coordinator Mike McDaniel.

The changes to the Chargers has brought significant excitement around the team and elevated expectations. The changes have also created questions and storylines that will need to play out during training camp. These are the top storylines heading into camp with the questions that need answers.

1) Who will make up the initial starting offensive line?

Jun 17, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers rookie center Jacob Spomer (left) and guard Kayode Awosika (74) participate in blocking drills during minicamp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The low-hanging fruit of the off-season questions will be who snags the starting left guard spot. Trevor Penning was re-signed by the Chargers this offseason and following recovery from an unknown offseason injury, he should be in line to compete with Kayode Awosika and rookie Jake Slaughter for the role.

The Chargers have installed most of their new offense throughout organized team activities but have not seen the concepts translated into real contact. The arrival of training camp will give the linemen a chance to settle the position battles with the pads. Will Slaughter be ready after having never played guard before? Or will one of the veterans win the job to start the season?

2) Will Justin Hebert's footwork changes affect him early on?

Jul 25, 2025; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during training camp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike McDaniel changing Justin Herbert's footwork to adjust to the quick game has grabbed headlines this offseason. McDaniel is asking Herbert to make an adjustment to how he has always played the quarterback position, will he embrace and make those changes fast enough to start the season?

How fast Hebert looks natural with the new footwork and anticipatory throws in camp will go a long way to establishing how he will look to start the season. Changing years of training and habits in one offseason is not an easy task, how dramatically different will he look?

3) Are the Chargers weapons enough?

May 11, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers receivers Quentin Johnston (1) and Tre Harris (9) during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mike McDaniel and the adjustments to Herbert's footwork is all geared towards getting the ball into receivers' hands faster in the passing game. The faster the ball arrives, the less time defenders have to close on the ball carrier which leads to greater space to operate for the receivers leading to more yards after the catch opportunities.

Will the core wide receivers of Ladd McConkey, Quentin Johnston and Tre Harris be enough when paired with the new depth in the tight end room and the wide zone rushing attack.

4) How long will the defense take to settle in to Chris O'Leary?

Jun 17, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers safety Derwin James (3) and safeties coach Adam Fuller during minicamp at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The offensive changes got all the headlines this offseason but new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary, despite running the same defense as his predecessor, will bring his own spice level to the table. At Western Michigan, O'Leary relied on more five and six-man fronts to create pressure, will he do the same with the Chargers with defensive back Derwin James and linebacker Daiyan Henley being brought closer to the line of scrimmage?

The 2026 season will also be only the second year of playcalling for O'Leary and the first in the NFL. Will he need time to settle in or hit the ground running? The defense needs to dial in quickly with the murderers' row of offenses they will face for a major stretch in the middle of the season.

5) Will general manager Joe Hortiz make more training camp moves as he has the past two seasons?

May 11, 2026; El Segundo, CA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz watches during offseason workouts at The Bolt. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz has been active on the trade market to shore up spots on the roster the past two seasons. In 2024 the Chargers traded for defensive back Elijah Molden following the final preseason game to give the Chargers another safety so Derwin James could stay at nickel. Last season, mainly due to injuries, the Chargers traded for Austin Deculus to add tackle depth.

The cornerback room among others has some unanswered questions at the back end for depth. Will young players seize the opportunity or will Hortiz be working the phones?