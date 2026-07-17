Former 1st-Round Pick’s Justin Herbert Prediction Should Have Chargers Fans Buzzing

It’s hard to ignore the hype around Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert this offseason.

Normally, there wouldn’t be much hype around Herbert. He’s generally agreed upon as a top-10 passer in the NFL who is good for some gritty season-long play on a team that should make the playoffs. No big deal.

But the arrival of Mike McDaniel changes things.

For one, McDaniel brings a modern offense compared to the underwhelming stuff Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman trotted out for a few years. There are new ceilings to consider for Herbert, as well as most of the weapons around him, highlighted by Ladd McConkey and Quentin Johnston.

McDaniel also has Herbert changing his game, too. Herbert has worked on changing his throwing stance under his new coordinator’s direction, some days not even throwing at all while changing his mechanics.

Understandable, then, that there’s new hype around Herbert, with some national talking heads really ramping it up lately.

Justin Herbert, Mike McDaniel prediction loops in MVP talk

Mike McDaniel | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chargers fans aren’t alone in feeling hype for Herbert and McDaniel right now.

Case in point, look at a recent airing of “Good Morning Football,” where former first-round pick Donte Whitner went huge on the idea of the pairing.

"This will be the season where Justin Herbert has the easiest throws of his career, based on the ability to run the ball, make the play-action look like the run, the RPO game, the timing routes and inside throws,” Whitner said. “And then when it's time to show that arm talent, the deep crossing routes and over routes.”

The full clip from Whitner, including MVP talk:

The entire emphasis of the offseason so far from McDaniel was to make things easier on Herbert in the name of reducing the number of hits he takes on a season-long basis.

To that end, changing up how he aligns in shotgun, for example, modernizes his game by helping him get the ball out even faster while making it harder for defenses to figure out what they’re doing.

Some of these tweaks by McDaniel could end up having outsiders wondering why Herbert wasn’t doing these modern things in the past as he gets older. Regardless, McDaniel is there now and making it happen, which indeed opens up a new ceiling for Herbert and the Chargers as a whole.

Maybe MVP talk is a bit much, but it tends to go hand-in-hand with a team contending. Nobody will catch Chargers fans complaining about this one.

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