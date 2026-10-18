Chargers' Ladd McConkey Suffers New Injury vs. Chiefs, Quickly Ruled Out

A tough go for Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey continued during Sunday's game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

In the first half with the Chargers losing 9-3 to the Chiefs, McConkey suffered a concussion, with the team quickly declaring him out for the game.

Before his exit, McConkey caught his lone target for 17 yards from Justin Herbert. At the time, he was one of just four Chargers targets with a single reception while Herbert had a 4-of-9 line with an interception in a game that threatened to drop Los Angeles to 0-6 on the season.

Ladd McConkey injury outlook

The Chargers have a bye week after the game in Kansas City so, generally speaking, McConkey should be on track to return for Week 8 against the Los Angeles Rams on November 1 if all goes well.

That said, McConkey was a question mark to even play on Sunday against the Chiefs. He’s battled a variety of different injuries this season and, prior to Sunday, had only played in four games while taking just 54 percent of the offense’s snaps.

McConkey tried to gut through this game on the road, but the Chargers star now has a new injury to come back from while Herbert’s offense attempts to get moving with wideouts Quentin Johnston and rookie Brenen Thompson.

This story will be updated with more information as it becomes available.