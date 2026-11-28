Believe it or not, this is a critical stretch for the Los Angeles Chargers.

No, we’re not just talking about the race for the No. 1 pick in next year’s NFL draft, either. At 1-9, this is a key stretch for the Chargers to let core pieces of the future get live game reps that spur development.

Instead, the same old Chargers injury bug is making things complicated.

It’s been easy to focus on the Justin Herbert injury. Or the endless wave of Ladd McConkey injuries. Or even bemoan things like the preseason Tyler Biadasz injury or issues for David Njoku that have spoiled other parts of what looked like a fineish free-agent class.

But injuries robbing key rookies of time in December is just a shame for the Chargers, really.

Chargers rookie injuries hurt future outlook

Akheem Mesidor | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Chargers have seen some really encouraging things from a few of the four offensive linemen they drafted in their eight-pick class this year.

But right at the top of the draft class in the first round at No. 22 was edge rusher Akheem Mesidor. By all accounts, he’s been solid, with metrics like Pro Football Focus ranking him 13th among 110 graded edge defenders by way of his 22 total pressures with four sacks, 11 hurries and seven hits.

But Mesidor has only seen 344 snaps overall, outside of the top 60 of 190 at his position. He’s repping in a rotation with Khalil Mack and Tuli Tuipulotu. And going into Week 12 against the New England Patriots, he’s doubtful to play due to an ankle injury.

Ankle issues are notoriously tricky for NFL players, so we’ll see how that designation changes by the week. But this home stretch of the season was a good chance for Mesidor to keep developmentally climbing before stepping into what should be a bigger role in 2027, especially as an “older” rookie the team wants instant production from as a core piece.

Instead, injury might make it hard for the team to get a real read on the outlook at edge rusher, especially with Mack possibly considering retirement again and what appear to be tricky contract extension talks with Tuipulotu continuing.

Even more concerning is the outlook for another hyped rookie, fourth-round wideout Brenen Thomson. He’s also doubtful for the game against the Patriots, but due to a hamstring injury.

To date, Thompson has appeared in just two games, catching one pass on three targets. The idea of a 4.26-speed wideout in a Mike McDaniel offense was fun, but the reality of a 5’9”, 170-pound wideout in the pros remaining durable has become the reality instead.

That leaves the Chargers with long-term questions at wideout. McConkey hasn’t been able to stay healthy either and Quentin Johnston isn’t matching his first-round billing. Former second-rounder Tre Harris has flashed, but not enough to say he’s a core piece. And we haven’t even touched on whether McDaniel will even be back in 2027.

At this point, the Chargers need the injury bug to relent a bit just so they can get key pieces important reps while also providing some film that helps them make some very tough decisions next offseason.

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