The Los Angeles Chargers made it official for Week 12 against the New England Patriots:

No Justin Herbert due to injury.

Jim Harbaugh’s questionable-looking self and team sits at 1-9 and the sad reality is pretty simple: This felt inevitable. Herbert took a beating all season to this point, including six sacks during the loss to the New York Jets last week while playing through a finger injury before reporting concussion symptoms after the game.

Now, we have to zoom out and look beyond a battle of the backup quarterbacks between the Chargers and Patriots in Week 12.

Justin Herbert injury creates new questions

Justin Herbert | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Where do the Chargers go from here?

Sure, we could chat about shutting Herbert down for the season. As unappealing as it is to see the DJ Uiagalelei and Jake Browning show the rest of the way, the schedule and record outlook isn’t nice:

Vs. Patriots

At Bucs

At Raiders

Vs. 49ers

At Dolphins

Vs. Chiefs

At Broncos

Given how things have gone, even with Herbert back in the fold, there’s what, maybe one more win there?

Bigger questions should be the focus though. The fact Herbert was on pace to lead the league in sacks and hits and other bad metrics again is a red flag for this current regime. We can bemoan the Tyler Biadasz injury before the season only so much before the whole thing just looks like straight-up incompetence again.

It starts in the trenches, which general manager Joe Hortiz still just can’t figure out. Herbert is out hurt while the Chargers have $26 million in free cap space and the rookie center (Jake Slaughter) drafted to play guard is back playing center and the five-man preseason competition at left guard is still rotating through names while the obvious bad signing at right guard (Cole Strange) has finally been benched.

Got all that?

That’s to say nothing of the talent on the roster never really appearing to match what new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel wants to do. On top of that, he’s simply not using former first-rounder Omarion Hampton right while relying on borderline busts like Quentin Johnston far too often.

And to top it all off, again, Harbaugh looks a little lost at the wheel and speculation about whether he’ll step away after the season before the seat even gets hot enough is very fair.

At this point, blowing it all up around Herbert is probably the smooth idea. Lack of consistency around him has been an issue to this point in his career, but it’s the only viable option. That includes Hortiz and a front office that has very much crafted a 1-9 roster.

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