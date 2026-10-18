Is Ladd McConkey Playing Today? Chargers vs. Chiefs Updates for Week 6

Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Ladd McConkey is one of several Justin Herbert weapons with a major question mark around his status heading into the Week 6 encounter with the Kansas City Chiefs.

That game at Arrowhead Stadium is do-or-die for the Chargers. At 0-5, another loss really changes the outlook and should force the Chargers out of delusion and into being sellers at the NFL trade deadline.

Whether McConkey can play meaningful snaps will decide much on that front.

Here’s a live-updating look at the latest on McConkey before the Chargers play the Chiefs.

Ladd McConkey injury updates vs. Chiefs, Week 6

Ladd McConkey was “limited” during the first two practices of the week before being upgraded to “full” and taken off the injury report, implying that he’s good to go against the Chiefs.

Ladd McConkey didn’t play a snap during the Chargers’ Week 5 loss to the Denver Broncos due to a foot injury.

Ladd McConkey injury impact, fantasy football outlook

Ladd McConkey | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Don’t read too much into McConkey being taken off the Chargers’ injury report.

Foot injuries are a tricky thing for receivers. McConkey especially so, considering this is his second or third different injury already just five games into the season. He’s been “active” before, but overall, he’s played just 54 percent of the possible snaps across his four games.

Forget about McConkey from a fantasy football standpoint too. Things are so bad for the Chargers right now that despite his limited snap count, he’s still second on the team in receiving with 12 catches for 183 yards and one score.

At wideout, the Chargers also have Tre Harris (out), Quentin Johnston (full), KeAndre Lambert-Smith (questionable), Brenen Thompson (questionable) and Marquez Valdes-Scantling (full) on the injury report this week.

Barring a shocking turnaround for Justin Herbert and Mike McDaniel behind a brutally injured offensive line, there’s little chance McConkey has a big game. He provides value as even a decoy if he can help space the field, but there’s little reason to think he’s due for a big game on the road for an 0-5 club right now.

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