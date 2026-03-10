Chargers Latest Free Agency Signings Contract Details, Cap Hits Emerge

Los Angeles Chargers free agency contract details and impact on the cap space have started to trickle in for the latest signings by Joe Hortiz and the front office.

Technically speaking, the Chargers had a quiet start to free agency by getting out in front o f the market when they signed fullback Alec Ingold and center Tyler Biadasz.

Adding on Khalil Mack’s big contract extension, and these details were already known within a Charger salary cap tracker since before the legal tampering window opened.

Since that window opened, though, the Chargers have made a few more additions and the contract details are worth a look.

Chargers new free agent signings contract details

The Chargers made a splash at tight end during the legal tampering window, signing former Baltimore Ravens standout Charlie Kolar to a three-year deal worth $24.3 million.

But as the numbers at Over The Cap show, his cap hit is extremely manageable in Year 1:

2026: $4.3 million

2027: $10.3 million

2028: $9.6 million

Quietly, the Chargers also re-signed offensive lineman Trevor Penning, with the one-year deal being a mere $3.5 million cap hit.

Then there’s Cole Strange, the offensive lineman the Chargers signed late Monday, with The Athletic’s Daniel Popper reporting those cap hits:

2026: $4.1M

2027: $8.85M

In all? It’s a nice little set of adds for the Chargers at affordable rates.

If the Chargers don’t like how things play out with Kolar, like Tyler Conklin and those before him, they have a way out. They had already invested in Penning via trade, so getting him back at a small cost makes sense.

Both Penning and Strange could always compete for starting jobs over the summer. That’s probably not ideal, but the flexibility is there. And if not, both guys are an upgrade over the horrid depth they had along the line last year and have some versatility to offer, too.

Overall, it's a pretty standard set of agreements for Hortiz, based on how he likes to do things. And none of them will have a massive impact on how they navigate the draft board soon, either.

