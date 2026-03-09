Chargers Salary Cap Tracker: Cap Space, Dead Money and New Contracts

The Los Angeles Chargers signed three big names before the NFL free agency legal tampering window even opened on Monday.

For Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz and head coach Jim Harbaugh, the impact was profound.

Here’s a live-updating look at the Chargers’ cap space outlook as they make moves in free agency.

Chargers cap space updates for NFL free agency

The Chargers signed Alec Ingold, with the fullback representing a $3.3 million cap hit in 2026.

The Chargers signed Tyler Biadasz. The new starting center has a $4.25 million cap hit in 2026 that escalated to $12.75 million and more in 2027 and 2028.

The Chargers re-signed Khalil Mack to a one-year deal worth $18 million.

How NFL free agency hit Chargers cap space

The Chargers technically entered NFL free agency with roughly $99 million in cap space. Before even Mack, the biggest question was whether they would be in the market to re-sign edge rusher Odafe Oweh to a market-resetting deal.

Otherwise, the Chargers created even more cap space before outside additions with the release of Mekhi Becton and a few other obvious cut candidates.

Chargers dead money cap numbers

Mekhi Becton ($2,500,000)

Will Dissly ($1,500,000)

Bradley Bozeman ($1,060,000)

Branson Taylor ($168,903)

Kimani Vidal ($103,718)

