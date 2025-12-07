Chargers' Derwin James has interesting solution to Eagles' Tush Push

The Los Angeles Chargers face a unique challenge when they host the Philadelphia Eagles on the Week 14 edition of Monday Night Football.

And no, this doesn't have to do with Justin Herbert attempting to play through an injury just one week removed from undergoing surgery, though that certainly classifies as unique and as a challenge, too.

No, those Eagles arrive with the on-brand Tush Push feature that helped propel them to a Super Bowl last year. The short-yardage wizardry has other teams attempting to replicate it to little or no success.

Rest assured the Chargers agree with the above and spoke at length about why it’s so effective this week.

Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter gave much of the praise to Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.

"It's a really smart, creative play, particularly for them," Minter said, according to Eric Smith of Chargers.com. "Other teams have tried to do similar things but what makes it go for them, on top of their really big and physical and massive offensive line, is the quarterback and how strong he is and how strong of a runner and a lower body he has."

Knowing why it is effective and stopping it are two very different things, though.

Those Chargers, especially, might struggle with this because they almost infamously let interior lineman Poona Ford get away in free agency this past offseason. They’ve had problems toughening up in the middle at times as a result.

Chargers leader and defensive back Derwin James? He says there’s a pretty surefire way to stop the whole thing, though.

"Don't let them get in those situations," James said. "That's a good way to defend it, right? That's the best way I see."

Not an easy task, but one the Chargers need to be ready for all night on Monday. That means finding a way to limit Saquon Barkley on the ground and getting consistent pressure from Khalil Mack, Odafe Oweh and others on Hurts during passing downs.

If the Chargers can squeak out a non-conference win here to move to 9-4, they’ll stay right in the playoff hunt with some level of comfort before more AFC West games.

If not, the chances diminish and, by most accounts, it means they didn’t manage to stop the Tush Push.

