Chargers celebrate day off by watching long-awaited death of Chiefs' AFC dynasty

The Los Angeles Chargers didn't take the field Sunday, yet still it may have been one of the best days for the franchise in a decade.

The Bolts play a huge game against the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football. When they run out at SoFi Stadium they will have the comfort of knowing that the Kansas City Chiefs - the team that has won three Super Bowls, played in seven consecutive AFC Championship Games and captured the last nine AFC West titles - are all but eliminated from the playoffs.

The Chiefs' dynasty isn't mathematically dead, but the NFL is administering last rites.

With quarterback Patrick Mahomes getting intercepted three times, the Chiefs lost to the Houston Texxans Sunday night, 20-10 to fall to 6-7. They now have the same record as the Miami Dolphins, dropped to 10th in the AFC standings and have only a 16-percent chance to make the postseason.

Trailing the Denver Broncos by five games with only four remaining, the Chiefs officially won't win the AFC West this season.

The 8-4 Chargers, who beat the Chiefs in Week 1 in Brazil three months ago, visit Kansas City in Week 15.

The Broncos outlasted the Las Vegas Raiders Sunday to improve to 11-2 and retain control o the AFC West. The Chargers need to keep pace by beating the Eagles. With a win the Bolts would improve to 5th overall - and as the No. 1 Wild Card - and leap-frog the Bills because of their better record within the conference.

WEEK 14 AFC PLAYOFF PICTURE

Division Leaders

1. Denver Broncos 11-2

2. New England Patriots 11-2

3. Jacksonville Jaguars 9-4

4. Pittsburgh Steelers 7-6

___________________________

Wild Cards

5. Buffalo Bills 9-4

6. Los Angeles Chargers 8-4 (vs. Philadelphia Eagles Monday night)

7. Houston Texans 8-5

__________________________

In The Hunt

8. Indianapolis Colts 8-5

Justin Herbert | Bill Streicher-Imagn Images

