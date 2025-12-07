Chargers set to face an Eagles team with...some really strange things going on

The Los Angeles Chargers have much in the way of adversity to overcome when they play the Philadelphia Eagles on Monday Night Football in Week 14.

Justin Herbert will attempt to play through a broken hand, just one week removed from surgery. Backup Trey Lance might get snaps in key spots. Rookie running back Omarion Hampton might be back from injured reserve. It goes on and on.

But at least the Chargers…aren’t the Eagles?

From the sounds of things around the Eagles, things aren't exactly great for the visiting team on primetime Monday night.

RELATED: NFL fines multiple Raiders for actions against the Chargers but not for egregious hit

Chargers steady while Eagles struggle?

Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Defending champions or not, the Eagles have lost two in a row. They dropped a 24-21 NFC East battle to the 6-6-1 Dallas Cowboys, then turned around and lost 24-15 to the nine-win Chicago Bears.

Along the way, a host of perceived drama around the likes of quarterback Jalen Hurts.

Now this, from Dianna Russini of The Athletic:

“I’m told this week, the team had a series of ‘no-BS discussions’ ahead of a ‘Monday Night Football’ meeting with the Los Angeles Chargers. The message? Stop pointing fingers. ‘We are all done with the finger-pointing,’ one Philly player told me. ‘It’s not just one thing that’s in our way. It’s not just Jalen (Hurts), it’s not just Saquon (Barkley), it’s not just (OC Kevin) Patullo, it’s not just the offensive line. … It’s a little bit of everyone.’”

RELATED: Chargers coach gives Eagles a little confusing bulletin-board material before Week 14

For what it’s worth, there’s also this odd thing going on in Eagles’ locker room:

The Eagles have installed the “positivity rabbit” into the locker room



It showed up today and the offensive line stressed to me they are not sad they just wanted a good vibes bunny 👍 pic.twitter.com/zJi0M93SEr — Ashlyn Sullivan (@ashlynrsullivan) December 6, 2025

The Chargers are at home for this one and, other than the injury to Herbert, actually in a pretty healthy spot. The fact it’s the non-throwing hand for Herbert, of course, is a big deal.

Not only are the Chargers at home, they won last week after a bye, thumping the Las Vegas Raiders, 31-14.

The other big Eagles problem? They can’t stop the run and just lost Jalen Carter to injury. If Hampton comes back to pair with the effective Kimani Vidal, Herbert could have an easy go of it.

Oh, and if that happens, maybe we get some finger-pointing from the Eagles, anyway.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Chargers from Los Angeles Chargers on SI —

Sign Up For the Chargers Daily Digest - OnSI’s Free Los Angeles Chargers Newsletter

More Los Angeles Chargers News:

Chargers rookie Oronde Gadsden accused of impacting critical $17.5 million decision

Chargers predicted to ‘bludgeon’ Eagles in front of primetime audience

Omarion Hampton set for Week 14 return after Chargers roster moves

Chargers shockingly named as suitor for controversial star free agent WR

Week 14 rooting guide as Chargers hope for help in strengthening playoff position