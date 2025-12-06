Chargers coach gives Eagles a little confusing bulletin-board material before Week 14

The Los Angeles Chargers limp into Monday Night Football against the Philadelphia Eagles desperately needing a win to stay alive in the playoff race.

While doing so, they will hope for the best from quarterback Justin Herbert while he attempts to start just one week removed from surgery on his non-throwing hand after suffering a fracture.

No easy task, to say the least, but the Chargers have confidence in the players around Herbert.

Just ask offensive coordinator Greg Roman, who threw out a weird comment or two before the game that might interest the Eagles.

Chargers’ Greg Roman comments on Eagles

Asked about the challenge certain Eagles defenders present, Roman had a few interesting thoughts about defensive back Cooper DeJean.

Tops among those? A funny-sounding clip about how much he likes Chargers wideout Ladd McConkey.

"I was born at night, but not last night. Vic's going to have different ways to leverage coverage to where it's not one-on-one at all times,” Roman said, according to ESPN’s Kris Rhim. “But as far as the matchup, I like Ladd against anybody."

Nothing too terrible from Roman, but Eagles fans might find it pretty interesting that Roman is happy to publicly say his guy will get the best of a breakout star like DeJean.

Chargers fans? Probably just a little confused. Roman’s game plans have been a little all over the place this year, which includes things like McConkey getting just one target in a Week 4 loss to the 2-11 New York Giants. Or just four targets in a Week 11 loss to Jacksonville.

If nothing else, perhaps Roman going public like this is a sign McConkey will get a heavy workload, regardless of whether the Eagles know it’s coming. So far, he has 58 catches for 683 yards and five scores this season over the course of 12 games.

That’s key: McConkey can create separation quickly after the snap, which the Chargers will desperately need with Herbert (or Trey Lance) attempting to play through an injury while remaining healthy.

