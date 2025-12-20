Chargers poised to lose mastermind as news breaks day before facing Cowboys

The Los Angeles Chargers have travelled to Dallas to take on the Cowboys in their Week 16 matchup. Chargers defensive coordinator has Los Angeles' defense firing on all cylinders. Head coach Jim Harbaugh described the Cowboys' offense as "arguably the best offense we've played," he said, "they present a lot of challenges."

Jesse Minter followed Jim Harbaugh from Michigan to the Chargers along with several other members of the Wolverines coaching and training staff. Minter was at the helm for Michigan's national championship-winning defense. He also served as head coach in Michigan's 2023 opening game against East Carolina as Jim Harbaugh served a self-imposed suspension.

It is no surprise that Minter's name has been discussed as a possible head coaching candidate sooner rather than later.

The Jesse Minter mystery

Jesse Minter was speculated to be a head coaching candidate towards the end of the 2024 season following his successful debut as a defensive coordinator in the NFL. It came as a surprise to some around the industry and in the media that Minter did not get a single interview during last season's cycle.

Sports Illustrated senior sports writer Conor Orr is keeping up with candidates in the 2026 cycle and has Jesse Minter as a top candidate. Orr also believed Minter to be a top candidate last year and was shocked at the lack of interviews:

Chargers DC Jesse Minter, generated some industry-wide befuddlement. I’ve never seen anything quite like it. When I asked multiple industry sources why Minter did not interview for jobs last year, the refrain was always, “I have no idea. That’s weird.”

Jesse Minter news

As the NFL regular season begins to wind down, teams who have head coaching vacancies have begun the search process. NFL insider for the Athletic Dianna Russini broke news on the eve of the Chargers facing a tough defensive test. It seems Jesse Minter is on the Tennessee Titans' initial list of candidates. Minter was the defensive coordinator at Vanderbilt University in Nashville in 2021.

Sources say the Titans are expected to reach out to Lou Anarumo, Jeff Hafley, Matt Burke and Jesse Minter regarding their head coaching vacancy.



Internally, Matt Nagy is also viewed as a serious candidate. More names I’m hearing: https://t.co/D8T2743XeN pic.twitter.com/si0Hawu2Hd — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) December 20, 2025

Head coaching interview mystery answered

Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jesse Minter has not been publicly connected to an agent. Most head coaches and coaching candidates are represented by agents. Agents play a major role in securing interviews and leveraging the media to drive excitement for their clients.

ESPN senior writer Kalyn Kahler wrote earlier this year about the connection between agents and coaching hiring practices. Kahler noted in her article concerns about the process. "Some owners are making agents an outsized part of their hiring process, the league believes," she wrote, "in a way that has the potential to obscure the process of finding the most qualified candidates."

The bottom line is Jesse Minter's lack of representation may be keeping him relatively out of the headlines. He may have received head coaching interview requests last season that just are not publicly known.

This cycle will likely be different, if he chooses. The Chargers defense is firing on all cylinders and keeping the Chargers in games with the offensive line struggling with major injuries. Jesse Minter may be actively sought after in this hiring process.

