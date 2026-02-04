Ravens, Jesse Minter Poach a Former Chargers Coach, Just Not Who Fans Think

The Los Angeles Chargers got some good news this week on the coaching staff front when Jesse Minter and the Baltimore Ravens decided to go a certain direction with a big hire.

Minter, the former defensive coordinator for Jim Harbaugh’s Chargers, felt like a serious threat to steal coaches. Or, have coaches follow him to Baltimore, at any rate.

But Minter filled his defensive coordinator spot in Baltimore with Anthony Weaver.

In an interesting twist, though, Minter just hired a guy that Chargers fans might remember, anyway.

Ravens coaching hire is a former Chargers name

As it turns out, the name Joe Lombardi continues to hold weight.

According to The Athletic’s Jeff Zrebiec, Minter and the Ravens will bring on Lombardi as a senior offensive assistant.

As Chargers fans might recall, Lombardi was the offensive coordinator for Justin Herbert and the Los Angeles attack in 2021-2022. His controversial tenure ended in that infamous loss to Jacksonville.

Veteran NFL offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi will be joining Jesse Minter’s Ravens staff as a senior offensive assistant, per sources. — Jeff Zrebiec (@jeffzrebiec) February 3, 2026

After that, Lombardi went on to fill the same role with the Denver Broncos and did until last month, when Sean Payton and Co. fired him after the loss in the AFC title game.

Funnily enough, those same regression allegations for Herbert and the Chargers offense quickly got lobbed at Greg Roman, who was Jim Harbaugh’s pick for coordinator upon arrival in 2024.

Fast forward to now, the Chargers moved on from Roman after two seasons and scored a big win with former Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel as the next coordinator for Herbert.

Roman, meanwhile, has only been brought one for one major job on the open market right now, albeit as a finalist.

As for Lombardi, the Chargers will see him at least once next year, as they play in Baltimore on the regular season schedule. With Minter as head coach, he’ll be working with new Ravens coordinator Declan Doyle in an effort to get the most out of Lamar Jackson.

Notable Chargers coaching staff

Head coach: Jim Harbaugh

Offensive coordinator: Mike McDaniel

Passing game coordinator: Marcus Brady

Quarterbacks: Shane Day

Defensive coordinator: Chris O'Leary

Defensive line: Mike Elston

Assistant defensive line: Will Tukuafu

Special teams coordinator: Ryan Ficken

Executive director of player performance: Ben Herbert

