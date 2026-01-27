Tom Brady Had Pivotal Role in Nearly Pulling Chargers' Jesse Minter to Raiders

The Los Angeles Chargers ended the chase for Mike McDaniel by announcing him as their new offensive coordinator.

But the Chargers weren't lucky enough to keep defensive coordinator Jessie Minter in town.

Minter left to become the head coach of the Baltimore Ravens, the most obvious move of the head-coaching cycle, honestly, given his prior connections to the organization there.

Incredibly enough, as it turns out, the Chargers were closer to fighting against Minter twice per year in the AFC West than most apparently realized.

Thank a guy named Tom Brady.

Tom Brady’s impact on Jesse Minter, Raiders

Your next coach of the Baltimore Ravens.



We have agreed to terms with Jesse Minter to be our head coach! pic.twitter.com/5VEBGk8iB1 — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 22, 2026

From the sounds of it, Minter was seriously considering the job with the Las Vegas Raiders before things heated up in Baltimore.

According to Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer, Tom Brady played a part in that development:

“Vegas wasn’t quite ready to pull the trigger, but Brady’s gravitational pull—a pull that Ben Johnson felt last year before taking the Bears’ job—was there as Minter flew to Baltimore on Tuesday night. The Raiders could see him as their head coach. He knew it.”

Granted, there’s some appeal to joining a rebuild that boasts the No. 1 overall pick and the desperation to get things right. If Minter is as great as the Chargers and Jim Harbaugh think he is, facing his Raiders twice a year could have been a big problem in an AFC West already boasting the Kansas City Chiefs and Denver Broncos.

Minter, perhaps smartly, decided to get back in the building with his former team in Baltimore, though, and in the process links up with an MVP-contender each year in Lamar Jackson and a proven front office that does what it takes to win.

So, too, does Chargers general manager Joe Hortiz, who came over from Baltimore when Harbaugh arrived.

Together, they will continue to seek out Minter’s replacement, while potentially seeing Minter himself every now and then in regular season play, and perhaps in the playoffs, too.

