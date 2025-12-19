Chargers coaches stumble explaining Mekhi Becton situation

The Los Angeles Chargers are all over the place when it comes to the offensive line.

While the Chargers were busy beating the Kansas City Chiefs over the weekend, viewers noticed that Trevor Penning had been one of the names to replace Mekhi Becton in the starting lineup in front of Justin Herbert.

That wasn’t too much of a shocker. Becton, a major free-agent signing for the Chargers last offseason, has been a bust while struggling around multiple injuries and setbacks.

After the game, Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh had noted that Becton had once again been dealing with an issue, hence his coming out of the game.

This week, Chargers offensive coordinator Greg Roman flipped that conversation on its head a bit.

Chargers’ Mekhi Becton mystery continues

Let Roman tell it, Becton came out of the game and Penning got some reps for the sake of helping along the new arrival.

Speaking with reporters on Thursday, Roman said they were working Penning at right guard because they were "just trying to get him some experience there," according to Daniel Popper of The Athletic.

According to Popper, reporters told Roman that Harbaugh had cited injury as the reason, so Roman said this: "You know what? It might have been."

Good luck figuring this one out.

Either way, it’s an interesting twist for the offensive line. Penning came over via trade from the New Orleans Saints at the deadline and wound up benched during his first real taste of action. He largely hasn’t seen the field since.

The Chargers going back to Penning for the sake of getting him some reps while they attempted to take down the Chiefs on the road and stick in the playoff race would certainly be a surprise.

Like most things, the truth is probably somewhere in the middle. Penning is still a former first-rounder with some upside who figures to be around beyond this season.

The same doesn't feel like it applies to Becton. The Chargers built and out into his contract after this first year, and the “prove-it” portion of the two-year deal hasn’t gone all that well.

