Chargers Week 16 rooting guide: will Broncos make AFC West interesting?

The Los Angeles Chargers are doing their part. They could use a little help.

Head coach Jim Harbaugh's team has fought through massive injuries to go 6-1 in their last seven games. Included in that stretch is their current three-game winning streak, which commenced after a humiliating 35-6 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on Nov. 16.

The Denver Broncos refuse to lose, keeping the Bolts at arm's length in the AFC West. And from behind here come the Buffalo Bills, threatening to bump the Chargers out of the top Wild Card spot.

Justin Herbert and the Chargers should find plenty of room and produce enough points to beat one of the NFL's defenses Sunday against the Dallas Cowboys. They would improve them to 11-4 with monster games remaining against AFC powerhouses the Houston Texans and Broncos.

To make the AFC West more interesting and strengthen their position in the Wild Card the Chargers will also be scoreboard-watching this weekend. Games that could help their cause:

Browns over Bills

Having seen how overmatched and inept rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders was against the Chicago Bears last week, this is long-shot. But an upset would keep the Bills from breathing down the Chargers' necks for the top Wild Card spot.

Jaguars over Broncos

If we're going to dream, let's dream big. Though a Jags' loss could allow the Chargers to jump them in the Wild Card race, a Broncos' loss would suddenly put the AFC West back in play. The Bolts would trail by only one game with a Week 18 date in Denver looming.

Lions over Steelers

This one won't much direct impact on the Chargers, but having a potential AFC Wild Card contender lose can't be a bad thing.

Raiders over Texans

This may be a longer shot than the Browns beating the Bills. The Raiders have totally packed it, evidenced by a 31-0 loss at Philly last week. The Texans trail the Bolts by only one game, but a loss to Las Vegas just isn't happening.

Ravens over Patriots

With Lamar Jackson healthy this one is doable. It would jump the Chargers into the same record as New England and they would have a tiebreaker edge of a better AFC record.

49ers over Colts

Not sure how much of a legitimate threat Indy is with 44-year-old Philip Rivers, but a loss to San Francisco will crush their Wild Card hopes.

Best-case scenario this weekend: a Chargers win combined with a couple of key losses and they are one game behind Denver in the division and one game ahead of all the Wild Card contenders.

