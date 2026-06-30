6 Games That Will Decide Whether Chargers Make the Playoffs

It bears repeating. Under Jim Harbaugh, the Los Angeles Chargers have made the playoffs each of the past two seasons. It’s something the franchise hadn’t accomplished since winning four straight AFC West titles from 2006-09. Hence, a third consecutive playoff appearance for the team would inch them closer to that earlier streak.

Of course, reaching the playoffs has not necessarily been a problem for Harbaugh and company. It’s succeeding in the “second season” that has been a problem for the franchise, and those issues predate the current head coach’s arrival. After a wild card win at Baltimore in 2018, the Bolts have dropped four straight postseason games (the last 2 under Harbaugh)—all on the road—by a combined score of 120-73.

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The Chargers, whose rookies report on July 23 and veterans on July 28 to training camp, have finished with 11 wins each of the past two seasons. With a seven-team playoff field, that victory total should be enough to secure a third consecutive trip to the postseason. In any case, here are a half-dozen contests that the Bolts (who haven’t hosted a playoff game since 2009) could use a win in to make sure their playoff invite is in the mail.

Week 3 at Buffalo Bills

The Chargers will be the Bills’ second opponent in the team’s new digs (Highmark Stadium), 10 days after the Detroit Lions come calling for a Thursday night tilt. Josh Allen and company looked a bit vulnerable this past season at home, losing to the Patriots and Eagles. Could Omarion Hampton and new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel’s ground game punish the fifth-worst run defense in the league in 2025?

Week 5 vs. Denver Broncos

The Chargers own a 9-3 record vs. their divisional rivals under Harbaugh, and that includes a 3-1 record vs. Sean Payton’s team. And to be fair, the Broncos’ lone win the past two years came at Denver in Week 18 of this past season at Denver, when the Bolts sat quarterback Justin Herbert and numerous starters. Holding serve at home vs. a divisional foe is always important.

Week 9 vs. Houston Texans

ERIC MURRAY PICK 6IX OFF JUSTIN HERBERT😭



MAN OH MAN.. 20-6 Texans up on Chargers with :13 in the 3rd Quarter pic.twitter.com/BYmNws8nSJ — Zero Gravity (@zgsportsmedia) January 12, 2025

It has been rough going for the Bolts and especially Herbert the last two years vs. the Houston defense. In the 2024 wild card playoffs, he threw for 242 yards and one TD but was picked off four times (1 returned for a TD) and sacked four times in his team’s 32-12 loss.

In Week 17 at SoFi Stadium this past season, Herbert threw for 236 yards and one score but served up one interception and was sacked five times in a 20-16 setback. Can the Chargers’ new-look offensive line handle Will Anderson Jr. and Danielle Hunter this time around?

Week 10 at Baltimore Ravens

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Talk about an intriguing matchup? The Chargers have a new defensive coordinator in Chris O’Leary, the team’s safeties coach in 2024. He takes over for Jesse Minter, Harbaugh’s DC the first two season in Los Angeles. He’s now the head coach of the Ravens, who cut ties with Jim Harbaugh’s brother John after 18 seasons with the franchise. The Chargers will be making their first appearance at Baltimore since 2021.

Week 12 vs. New England Patriots

K'Lavon Chaisson and Elijah Ponder force Justin Herbert to fumble. Christian Ellis recovers the fumble. The #Patriots offense takes over. #Chargers QB Justin Herbert took some time getting up. pic.twitter.com/jntwYav4cX — New England Sports Fellow (@_JosephManning) January 12, 2026

There will be an opportunity for playoff revenge when the Chargers host the reigning AFC champions on a Sunday night. In the 2025 wild card round at Foxborough, Harbaugh’s team was humbled in an ugly 16-3 loss. Herbert threw for 159 yards, was sacked six times and lost one of his two fumbles. The Bolts were limited to just 207 yards in the 13-point loss. It is worth noting that this past season, the Patriots were a perfect 9-0 on the road, including their AFC title game win at Denver.

Week 17 vs. Kansas City Chiefs

This past season, the Chargers not only snapped a seven-game losing streak to Andy Reid’s team, the Colts swept the Chiefs for the first time since 2013—which happened to be Reid’s first season in Kansas City. Last season’s 27-21 Week 1 victory for Harbaugh’s club came in São Paulo. That means the last time the Chargers won a home game in this series in their own building was 2013 at San Diego. Again, holding serve at home vs. an AFC West foe is highly important.