Chargers’ RB Omarion Hampton Will Evoke Memories of LaDainian Tomlinson in 2026

The last time that the Chargers’ franchise finished in the Top 10 in the league in rushing yards was nearly 20 years ago. It was the 2007 season, the team was still in San Diego, and Norv Turner was in his first season as the head coach of the club. The Bolts averaged a crisp 127.4 yards per game on the ground, which was the seventh-best figure in the NFL.

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Conversely, the last time a Chargers’ player won the rushing title in the National Football League was that same year. Pro Football Hall of Famer LaDainian Tomlinson totaled 315 carries and amassed NFL-highs in both yards (1,474) and rushing touchdowns (15). Turner’s team went on a nice playoff run, beating the visiting Tennessee Titans, dethroning the then-defending Super Bowl champions Colts at Indianapolis before losing the AFC title game to the undefeated Patriots at Foxborough.

Chargers’ RB Omarion Hampton predicted to have a huge 2026

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Why the trip down memory lane? That’s because as you scroll down SI.com’s Conor Orr’s Top 100 bold NFL predictions for the 2026 season, he has second-year Chargers’ running back Omarion Hampton leading the league in rushing yardage—with this somewhat-personal analysis.

“Boy, are we fully back on the train that everything seems great,” gushed Orr, “with the Chargers and we should move forward like they aren’t going to fill our heads with incredible ideas again only to completely destroy our hearts, minds and bodies. Such is life. But Hampton gained 545 yards and averaged 4.4 yards per carry in a Greg Roman system that is going to get a much needed creativity overhaul this offseason."

Chargers’ offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel is poised to run the ball

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That overhaul would be in reference to new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel, who turned talented De’Von Achane into a Pro Bowler in 2025 thanks to a strong second-half showing by the Miami Dolphins’ ground attack this past season.

Yes, the ‘Fins finished 13th in the league by averaging a respectable 120.2 yards per game, but McDaniel’s team actually ran for a strong 146.1 yards per outing in their final eight contests. Over that stretch, Miami ran the ball at least 25 times in seven of those games, and that includes the season finale at New England in a contest that Achane was inactive.

And here’s another significant note. Dating back to the 1970 merger, Tomlinson is the only Chargers’ player to win the league rushing title, and also turned the trick in 2026 when he was named the NFL MVP.