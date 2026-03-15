Chargers Mock Draft Trends Dramatically Shift After NFL Free Agency

It’s a little less than a week into the league’s new fiscal year, and player movement around the NFL has been at a very brisk pace for the most part. Pro football’s version of the “hot stove league” continues to drive fans’ fascination with the game.

Alec Elijah of Pro Football Sports Network assembled a three-round NFL mock draft. Given what many analysts have forecasted for Jim Harbaugh’s club, the expectation here was an interior offensive or defensive lineman.

Of course, as time wore on and free agency unfolded, needs for the Chargers certainly changed. Over the last weekor so, they signed center Tyler Biadasz (released by the Commanders), guard Cole Strange (Dolphins), and defensive tackle Dalvin Tomlinson (released by the Cardinals).

Sep 21, 2025; Landover, Maryland, USA; Washington Commanders center Tyler Biadasz (63) walks off the field after the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | Amber Searls-Imagn Images

New mock draft has Chargers bolstering wide receiver room

Hence, Elijah’s choice will certainly make new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel happy, it should also bring a smile to the face of the Bolts’ Pro Bowl starting quarterback. With the 22nd overall pick, the selection is wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. of the national champion Indiana Hoosiers.

“Finding consistent playmakers around Justin Herbert remains a priority for the Los Angeles Chargers,” explained Elijah, “which could make wide receiver an appealing direction in the first round. If the board breaks the right way, Omar Cooper Jr. could be a name to watch as his draft stock continues to rise. In recent weeks, Cooper has steadily climbed boards, putting himself firmly in the conversation as a potential first-round selection.”

Omar Cooper Jr. is going to be a day 1 contributor for an NFL team pic.twitter.com/YxAJI2lxky — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) January 10, 2026

In four years with the Hoosiers, the 6’0”, 199-pound wideout saw his playing time and production increase each season. He appeared in only four games in 2022 and did not catch a pass. Cooper played in nine contests the following season and totaled 18 receptions for 267 yards and pair of TDs.

In ’24, there were 13 appearances. He averaged a scintillating 21.2 yards per his 28 grabs, while reaching the end zone seven times. This past season, 16 outings added up to 69 catches for 937 yards and 13 TDs. Cooper also ran for one touchdown in each of his final two collegiate campaigns.

WR Omar Cooper Jr. enjoyed his best year with the Hoosiers in 2025

“Cooper was part of a highly productive receiving duo at Indiana,” added Elijah, “showcasing a skill set built around explosiveness and versatility. His ability after the catch stands out immediately on film. With strong contact balance and quick acceleration, Cooper routinely turns short completions into chunk plays.”

Bad ball by Mendoza gives Omar Cooper Jr. a chance to show us why he might get drafted top 50 pic.twitter.com/YEgwqAlks1 — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) November 29, 2025

In 2025, veteran Keenan Allen led the Chargers with 81 receptions, second-year pro Ladd McConkey totaled a team-high 789 receiving yards, and 2023 first-round pick Quentin Johnston came up with a club-best eight TD grabs. Allen is unsigned, while the team still has to make a decision on whether to pick up the fifth-year option on Johnston. Cooper could be a very viable addition for McDaniel’s offense.

“For a Chargers offense looking to give Herbert more reliable weapons,” said Elijah, “Cooper’s playmaking ability and yards-after-catch production could add a dangerous new element to the passing attack.