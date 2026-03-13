Former Chargers Star is Still Perfect Reunion Target in Free Agency

The Los Angeles Chargers should get out in front of the whole Keenan Allen thing in NFL free agency while they can.

Remember how awkward things were last year at wide receiver?

The Chargers signed Mike Williams, a fun little reunion that got Justin Herbert another weapon. All was great, the fit was nice and things were looking up.

Then Williams abruptly retired.

The Chargers seemed to take the advice of fans and turned around and did a reunion with Keenan Allen. That one stuck and worked out well.

There’s some hesitation to do the same again with Allen on the free-agent market. But it's probably best to just get it done.

Right?

Chargers should re-sign Keenan Allen in free agency ASAP

Keenan Allen | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Allen worked out great last year for the Chargers. They needed some veteran leadership and got it. He also caught 81 passes for 777 yards and four scores.

While he might turn 34 in April, the mind wanders at just how much damage Allen might be able to do in a Mike McDaniel-coordinated offense. It’s not like he’s going to go elsewhere and have an even bigger role with such a promising outlook.

Granted, McDaniel loves his two-tight-end sets that limit how many wideouts can get on the field. But it’s hard to feel concerned that there won’t be chances for Allen. Ladd McConkey is the No. 1, Tre’ Harris is an unproven sophomore and Quentin Johnston’s name has been floated as a trade candidate.

It’s not like the Chargers project to draft a receiver high after taking two last year. There might be veteran free agents who technically “fit” McDaniel’s offense better, but Allen has the advantage of a pre-built connection with Herbert and the entire ecosystem as a whole.

Allen told reporters around the Super Bowl that he intends to keep playing in 2026. He kept things vague as he heads for the open market, of course, but it was pretty obvious he would welcome a Chargers return.

Maybe it’s Allen doing the waiting, just in case. But the re-signing should probably happen sooner or later, just so the Chargers have a better idea of what they’re working with as the draft looms.

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