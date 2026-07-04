The Two Most Important Chargers That No One is Talking About for 2026

The Los Angeles Chargers have been going through significant changes this off-season. The Chargers have been focused on the installation of new plays and terminology while getting familiar with the new faces on the roster and coaching staff before returning for training camp in late July.

Los Angeles brought in an entirely new offensive philosophy with the addition of new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. The philosophy may be new but there are also significant changes to the personnel on the offensive side of the ball, most notably the offensive line.

The Chargers also have brought in new defensive coordinator Chris O'Leary as he returns to the Chargers to replace his outgoing mentor Jesse Minter. The defense is returning most of the starting lineup and rotational players from the 2025 squad and will be running philosophically the same defense with just a different play caller's flavor.

The one unit that seemingly has been forgotten in the excitement surrounding the changes on offense and defense is the special teams unit. The special teams unit has largely been kept together with the re-signing of ace cornerback Deane Leonard, linebacker Del'Shawn Phillips and long snapper Josh Harris.

Special teams coordinator Ryan Ficken had a tough job in 2025. The roster seemed to be in a consistent state of movement to address injuries and the players were changing roles on special teams constantly.

The special teams unit was forced to handle injuries to both Leonard and Harris to the start the season with both Leonard and Harris out until returning for the week ten Sunday Night Football beatdown of the Pittsburgh Steelers. Both Leonard and Harris are the two most important Chargers for a 2026 successful season that are flying under the radar.

Why Deane Leonard and Josh Harris are critical factors for the Chargers success

Jan 7, 2024; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers cornerback Deane Leonard (33) celebrates after a special teams tackle during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Special teams, much like offensive line play, rarely get noticed unless they are awful or do something spectacular. Josh Harris and Deane Leonard are two of the best special teams players in the NFL. Leonard is a critical member of the punt unit as an excellent gunner and Harris is a great long snapper and punt coverage man himself.

The Chargers missed both of them for the first half of the season, where the Chargers were credited with the worst Pro Football Focus special teams grade in the NFL. Following their return in week ten, the Chargers were the seventh highest PFF graded unit for the back half of the season.

Leonard and Harris being on the field, specifically for punts was clear as day in punt stats. The Chargers punt unit allowed a 42 percent return rate during the first nine weeks of the season, indicating the coverage was unable to get downfield fast enough to force fair catches despite JK Scott leading the NFL in hangtime. Following their return in week ten, the return rate dropped from 42 to 28 percent.

28 percent would have been the second-best return rate in the NFL had it been for the entire season. Return rates are important due to the limitations to advance the ball and improve field position put on to the receiving team.

The Chargers punt coverage unit gave up 15.7 yards per return during Leonard and Harris' absence. That number dropped to 6.9 yards following their return. To summarize all of this special teams data, the punt unit allowed returns 14 percent more often when Leonard and Harris were out and gave up nine more yards on average on returned punts.

The Chargers face a murderer's row of opponents in the 2026 season and the margins will be tight. Nine more yards of field position could make a massive difference in the big picture against some of the upcoming opponents. Los Angeles will be counting on their special teams aces to keep opponents out of favorable field position when they are forced to punt.