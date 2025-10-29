Is Chargers' most obvious trade target suddenly off the table?
Perhaps the most shocking win of Week 8 was the New York Jets' come-from-behind win against the Cincinnati Bengals. The then-winless Jets moved to 1-7 on the year, but has it changed their outlook with the trade deadline looming?
For weeks, the Los Angeles Chargers have been linked to shopping in the running back market following injuries to Omarion Hampton and Najee Harris. One name has been Breece Hall of the Jets, who has made it clear his future in New York is uncertain.
Even after their thrilling win, will the Jets remain sellers at the deadline? The Chargers better hope not.
Breece Hall to the Chargers in jeopardy of becoming reality
Dan Graziano of ESPN laid out the thought process of the Jets potentially holding onto Hall.
"This one felt like a slam dunk for most of the season, but it has started to sound a little murkier over the past week," Graziano said. "Hall is not under contract for next season, and the Jets have a pair of young running backs they like in Braelon Allen and Isaiah Davis. But Allen is out for the season with an injury, and there are people in the Jets building who are leery of the idea of trading Hall, who showed Sunday that he can still be a dynamic threat and a key element of their offense. He ran for 133 yards and two scores, and he also threw a touchdown pass."
This is an interesting one, as one win shouldn't derail the Jets from recouping draft capital, especially if Hall isn't in their future plans. As Graziano mentioned, Hall is in the last year of his rookie deal, so the Chargers would be acquiring a player on an expiring contract. However, if he performs well, could create a potential lethal duo in the backfield with Hampton.
It's an idea Chargers fans have wanted to happen, but now may not due to the Jets' one win in eight weeks.
