Is Omarion Hampton a disappointing first-round pick halfway through the season?

The Los Angeles Chargers are currently 5-3 after a colossal victory over the Minnesota Vikings. With the halfway point of the NFL season yielding a winning record, expecting that their first-round selection had a lot to do with that is not a stretch.
General Manager Joe Hortiz's first-round selection in the 2025 NFL draft was running back Omarion Hampton, a bruiser who carried the North Carolina offense once current Patriots quarterback Drake Maye left.
This draft selection excited fans and analysts alike, giving hope that from day one Hampton will be a key weapon for this Chargers offense.
Hampton's first two games with the Bolts were not very successful, as he had 23 carries for 72 yards (3.1 yards per carry), raising questions about whether he can transfer his skills to the NFL level. However, once fellow runner Najee Harris went down with an Achilles injury, it was all up to Hampton to figure out the NFL as fast as possible.
And that is exactly what happened.
The rookie runner went from averaging 3.1 yards per carry to creating yardage on the ground and through the air with major efficiency. Over the next 2.5 games, Hampton recorded 242 yards on the ground with only 43 carries, averaging a much-improved 5.6 yards per carry. He still leads the Chargers in rushing yards.
The aforementioned ability in the passing game began to click as well, with a large part due to the Chargers offensive script asking for a more pass-heavy approach. Hampton had 17 catches for 122 yards, showing that he can be a versatile weapon deserving of a full workload as long as he is healthy enough for it.
Hampton, unfortunately, had his period of dominance cut short, as in Week 5 against the Washington Commanders, Hampton left the game early. He was later diagnosed with an ankle injury. An injury he is still dealing with after the Chargers' victory against the Minnesota Vikings.
Considering the ups and downs of Hampton's season to this point, the question still remains: Has Omarion Hampton been a disappointing first-round pick halfway through the season?
Statistically speaking, Hampton has been one of the league's best rookies. Out of all rookie running backs, Hampton ranks fifth in rushing yards (314), tied second in rushing touchdowns (2), third in receiving yards (136) and first in yards after contact per attempt (3.79).
The statistics are coupled with flashes on tape, with Hampton showing major growth after his first two disappointing weeks in the NFL. He was playing with confidence, violence and trust in his blockers, becoming a true offensive weapon for this Chargers' offense.
If Hampton can get healthy sooner rather than later, and continue to play at the level he was before his injury, his draft status as a first round selection will easily pay off, ensuring he removes any narrative considering him a disappointment. However, if this injuries continues to linger/affects his play, 2026 will have to be the year where Hampton cements himself as a runner who is here to stay.
