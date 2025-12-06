Omarion Hampton set for Week 14 return after Chargers roster moves
The Los Angeles Chargers received some great news on the injury front, as they've activated rookie Omarion Hampton from IR. Hampton, who hasn't played since Week 5 due to a fractured ankle, will make his return on Monday night against the defending champion Philadelphia Eagles.
Talk about coming back at the perfect time, as the Chargers could use all the help they can get as they make a push for the playoffs over these next five weeks. Hampton was seriously progressing each week earlier in the season, as he rushed for 314 yards and two touchdowns on nearly five yards per carry. He even notched a 128-yard performance, which was in Week 4 against the New York Giants.
With Hampton making his return, let's take a look at what it means for the Bolts backfield going forward.
Omarion Hampton's return could force a different look with Kimani Vidal in the fold
During Hampton's absence, 2024 sixth-round pick Kimani Vidal filled in admirably, rushing for 543 yards and three touchdowns on 4.5 yards per carry. After seeing what Vidal is capable of, the Bolts cannot completely abandon his services with Hampton returning.
Of course, the first-round pick pedigree will come into play, as Hampton will resume his role as the Bolts' primary ballcarrier. With Vidal's performance over the last eight games, it'd be foolish for them to subject him to the bench. Maybe even run some 21/22 personnel with both of them on the field, especially in the passing game as both have surefire hands.
This is honestly a good problem for the Bolts to have. They don't have to put a full workload on Hampton's shoulders out the gate, as they can use Vidal to take some of the pressure off initially. Going forward, the Bolts could potentially form a formidable duo in the backfield, just as the Detroit Lions and Chicago Bears have done recently.
Hampton's return should be exciting to watch.
