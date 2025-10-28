Could Chargers convince Jerry Jones to part with former Cowboys first-round pick?
The Los Angeles Chargers have dealt with significant injuries this season. Following their victory on Thursday night over the Vikings the team immediately hosted a group of free agents for workouts including multiple defensive tackles.
Los Angeles entered the season with a deep interior defensive line room. They are now faced with two major injuries that landed Otito Ogbonnia and Da'Shawn Hand on injured reserve.
Joe Hortiz is searching for answers to fill out the interior defensive line room. Could a call to Jerry Jones and the Cowboys help solve the riddle?
Trade candidate: Defensive tackle Mazi Smith
The Cowboys spent the 26th pick in the 2023 draft on Mazi Smith, a defensive tackle from the University of Michigan. Dallas has been disappointed with Smith's development to date and could be looking to move on from him.
Smith is well known to the Chargers coaching staff. after being recruited by and played for Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh at Michigan. Smith was also beloved by the Chargers defensive coordinator Jesse Minter. Minter heaped praise on Smith as being an integral part to the Wolverine's defense.
A change of scenery may be in the best interest for Smith's career and reuniting with his former college head coach and defensive coordinator may be a perfect match. The Chargers need defensive tackle depth and Smith should have a short learning curve in rejoining a Minter lead defense.
The general consensus around Smith's trade value indicates he could be moved for a late day three pick. The Chargers are already low in 2026 draft capital. Joe Hortiz may be able to craft an offer to Jerry Jones that includes 2027 draft compensation to get a deal done.
Smith is still on his first round rookie contract and the Chargers would likely have to restructure a contract or two to create the cap space necessary to absorb a contract like Smith's.
The Chargers have already traded for one underperforming former first round defensive player in Odafe Oweh from the Baltimore Ravens. The Oweh trade has already created a spark for the Chargers pass rush, could another similar move pay similar dividends?
